Henry Hoffman, Partner at SL Advisors, Joins Skillz Board of Directors

Experienced Portfolio Manager Brings Deep Financial Expertise As Skillz Builds for Profitable Growth

“We’re thrilled for Henry Hoffman to bring his extensive experience in the financial services industry to our board as Skillz is building for profitable growth,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

Henry Hoffman is a Partner at SL Advisors and Portfolio Manager of the SL Advisors MLP & Infrastructure SMA strategies. He is also Co-Portfolio Manager of the Catalyst Energy Infrastructure Fund (MLXIX) and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Rational Inflation Growth Fund (IGOIX). Hoffman is a co-creator of the American Energy Indices, with a deep passion for the energy infrastructure space. Before joining SL Advisors, he worked as a buy-side equity analyst for PNC Capital Advisors and a private equity real estate analyst for PNC Realty Investors. Hoffman graduated from Duke University with a B.S in economics and a minor in chemistry.

“Skillz is a true pioneer and leader that’s reimagining the future of entertainment through competition. I am honored to join the board and be part of the company’s journey ahead,” said Henry Hoffman.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

