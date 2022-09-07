Helios Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Daman Products

Flywheel acquisition strategically enhances Helios’ Hydraulics segment technologies with leading standard manifolds and custom-designed precision hydraulic integrated packages

Provides greater reach into existing markets while adding new diversified markets

Enhances product offering and enables horizontal product line integration for more sophisticated system solutions

Complements engineering capabilities building upon our talent and expertise

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Daman Products Company “Daman”. Founded in 1976, Daman is headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana and is a recognized leader in complex manifold design and manufacturing for precision hydraulic manifolds and related fluid conveyance products. Daman products are used in numerous hydraulics applications for industrial and mobile markets including applications in the oil and gas, railroad, construction, agriculture, forestry, mining, material handling, machine tool, robotics, and entertainment industries. Daman is a highly recognized brand with a quality reputation, has leading market share in the standard manifold niche market segment, as well as in custom designed integrated solutions. Sun Hydraulics, a Helios company, and Daman have collaborated for years to create solutions that address customers’ fluid power challenges.

Josef Matosevic, Helios’ President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ Adding Daman onto our pure play Hydraulics platform is a clear demonstration of the continued progress we are making with our flywheel acquisition strategy. Daman has established, long-term relationships with a diversified customer base serving multiple end markets. They bring a differentiated value proposition through sophisticated inventory programs that reduce supply chain delays and enable rapid delivery. They also leverage a strong engineering team that works closely with customers and distributors to design custom tailored solutions for a breadth of applications as well as standard manifold designs. Daman is a critical supply channel partner that provides a notable combination of high-quality products with value-added engineering, inventory management, rapid prototyping, and assembly services. With over 300 years of combined experience resident in-house, we expect this acquisition to enhance Helios’ technologies through product integration, enabling further system sale opportunities, and diversification of end markets.”

Helios expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2022 or as soon as practicable, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Daman Products

Founded in Mishawaka, IN in 1976, Daman is a leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom precision hydraulic manifolds and other fluid conveyance products. Daman is centered on a culture of innovation with new technology and new machinery, and recognition of its highly valued employees and customers. Daman’s hydraulic manifolds help power industrial and mobile equipment worldwide. Distributors throughout North America trust Daman’s proven technology and innovative design to deliver standard components, while the company has expanded its custom engineering capabilities to become a leading, single-source, full-range manifold supplier. For more information please visit: https://www.daman.com/

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health, and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the anticipated benefits from the Company’s proposed acquisition of Daman Products, (2) the expected financial impact of the proposed acquisition, (3) the expected timing of the closing of the proposed acquisition and (4) the Company’s ongoing strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisition. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the Company’s ability to close the proposed acquisition of Daman Products on the anticipated timeline, or at all, (ii) supply chain disruption and the potential inability to procure goods; (iii) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (iv) inflation (including hyperinflation) or recession; (v) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company’s revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (vi) risks related to health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks and similar outbreaks, including, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may among other things, adversely affect our supply chain, material costs, and work force and may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; (vii) risks related to our international operations, including the potential impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and (viii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. “Business” and Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022.

