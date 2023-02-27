Helios Technologies’ Augmented Strategy Drives Top-Tier Margins and Solid Earnings for the Full Year 2022

Executing to full year outlook with manufacturing and operating strategy driving productivity and efficiencies, protecting the full year margin, earnings, and cash flow while navigating supply chain, health and wellness, and FX impacts in the fourth quarter

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ This has been a pivotal year for Helios. We advanced our technologies through internal innovation along with integration of flywheel acquisitions. We are also creating additional centers of excellence to service our customers through leveraging a best-in-class manufacturing and operating approach. Our teams executed well on our augmented strategy, navigating a complex operating environment, and protected the business ending the full year with industry-leading margins. We thought and acted globally as we diversified our markets and revenue base. Most importantly, we continue to build and develop the amazing talent that makes up our dedicated global workforce.”

He went on to say, “ In 2023, we expect to build upon all our advancements made this past year. There is a high probability that global macroeconomic uncertainties and currency fluctuations will continue. We will remain focused on what we can control around product innovation, top-tier lead times, and our customer-centric, ‘in the region for the region’ approach to manufacturing and operational excellence. We recently acquired Schultes Precision Manufacturing adding additional customers and capabilities across several new markets. Combined with our organic growth and the Daman Products acquisition in the third quarter of 2022, we now expect to be able to reach our $1 billion revenue milestone with top-tier margins on a run rate basis ending 2023, not including any additional acquisitions in 2023. Importantly, at the mid-point of our diluted non-GAAP cash EPS range, we are still on track to hit our three-year CAGR growth rate of 22% established at our June 2021 investor day. Through our innovation strategy we are becoming a pure play Hydraulics and Electronics industry leader that we believe will be incredibly tough for our competition to follow.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change % Change Net sales $ 196.0 $ 217.7 $ (21.7 ) (10 %) Gross profit $ 63.2 $ 74.3 $ (11.1 ) (15 %) Gross margin 32.2 % 34.2 % (200 ) bps Operating income $ 20.7 $ 31.9 $ (11.2 ) (35 %) Operating margin 10.6 % 14.6 % (400 ) bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 16.7 % 19.8 % (310 ) bps Net income $ 17.5 $ 23.6 $ (6.1 ) (26 %) Diluted EPS $ 0.54 $ 0.72 $ (0.18 ) (25 %) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 25.4 $ 32.9 $ (7.5 ) (23 %) Diluted Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ (0.23 ) (23 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 39.2 $ 49.3 $ (10.1 ) (20 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.0 % 22.7 % (270 ) bps

See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’ use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash net income per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and certain other charges), adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales), net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, and sales in constant currency, as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, and net sales to sales in constant currency. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the non-GAAP measures described above help improve the understanding of its operating performance.

Sales

Sales in several end markets improved over the fourth quarter of 2021, with recreational, mobile equipment and industrial leading the growth, offset by the continued contraction of the health and wellness end market. Sales included $8.2 million in revenue from acquisitions. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter).

Sales declined in the Americas, in Europe the Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”), and the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) regions compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Sales across all regions, excluding foreign currency exchange rates (FX), are being impacted by the softening demand for electronics products in the health and wellness market.

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $7.1 million unfavorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit was down $11.1 million compared with the prior-year period. Changes in FX rates compared with the fourth quarter of 2021 reduced gross profit by $1.8 million. Gross margin declined by 200 basis points, driven by lower volume, higher raw material costs partially offset by the impact of price increases.

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses were comparable with the 2021 fourth quarter.

Amortization of intangible assets: steady at $7.5 million compared to the prior year reflecting timing related to the Company’s acquisitions.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $5.0 million in the quarter, up $1.1 million compared with the prior-year period due to rising interest rates.

Effective tax rate: (2.3%) compared with 13.6% in the prior-year period reflecting levels of income in varying state and international tax jurisdictions.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share: $17.5 million and $0.54 per share.

Diluted Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $0.78 compared with $1.01 last year, due to margin contraction related to lower volumes, rising material costs and foreign exchange rates of ($0.02) per share, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: despite macro headwinds and FX impacts, maintaining healthy level at 20% during rapid inflationary environment with headwinds from supply chain in the quarter.

2022 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 Change % Change Net sales $ 885.4 $ 869.2 $ 16.2 2 % Gross profit $ 298.5 $ 312.8 $ (14.3 ) (5 %) Gross margin 33.7 % 36.0 % (230 ) bps Operating income $ 137.3 $ 149.3 $ (12.0 ) (8 %) Operating margin 15.5 % 17.2 % (170 ) bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 20.4 % 22.1 % (170 ) bps Net income $ 98.4 $ 104.6 $ (6.2 ) (6 %) Diluted EPS $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ (0.20 ) (6 %) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 131.3 $ 138.1 $ (6.8 ) (5 %) Diluted Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 4.03 $ 4.25 $ (0.22 ) (5 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 205.3 $ 214.1 $ (8.8 ) (4 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2 % 24.6 % (140 ) bps

Sales

Sales were driven by strong demand regionally in the Americas and slow growth in EMEA. End market demand saw strength with recreational, mobile equipment and industrial leading the growth, offset by the continued contraction of the health and wellness end market. Results included $25 million in sales related to acquisitions. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter).

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $27.6 million unfavorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit was down $14.3 million compared with the prior-year period. Changes in FX rates compared to 2021 reduced full year gross profit by $7.9 million. Gross margin declined 230 basis points driven by increasing material costs, FX impacts, and lower volume partially offset by increased pricing.

SEA expenses: 15.0% as a percentage of sales, comparable with the prior-year period.

Amortization of intangible assets decreased $4.7 million to $28.1 million from the prior year reflecting timing related to the Company’s acquisitions.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $0.2 million decrease to $16.7 million compared with the prior-year period on lower average debt levels even in a rising interest rate environment.

Effective tax rate: 19.2% compared with 20.3% in the prior-year period lower primarily due to a decrease in the foreign income taxed at different rates and state and local tax benefits.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share: $98.4 million and $3.02 per share, a 6% decline.

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $4.03 compared with $4.25 in the prior-year period, a 5% decrease. The decrease was primarily driven by lower operating profits versus the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: maintaining top-tier levels at 23.2% while down 140 basis points compared with the prior-year period due to inflationary environment.

Hydraulics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions) Hydraulics For the Three Months Ended Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 56.8 $ 46.5 $ 10.3 22 % EMEA 43.3 45.3 (2.0 ) (4 %) APAC 40.1 39.1 1.0 3 % Total Segment Sales $ 140.2 $ 130.9 $ 9.3 7 % Gross Profit $ 48.6 $ 46.8 $ 1.8 4 % Gross Margin 34.7 % 35.8 % (110 ) bps SEA Expenses $ 18.0 $ 19.2 $ (1.2 ) (6 %) Operating Income $ 30.6 $ 27.6 $ 3.0 11 % Operating Margin 21.8 % 21.1 % 70 bps

Fourth Quarter Hydraulics Segment Review

Sales increased 7% to $140.2 million as demand in Americas and APAC helped to offset the lower sales in EMEA. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 12% driven by acquisitions as well as pricing and higher volume in the Americas. This was somewhat offset by lower volume in APAC and supply chain constraints. FX had a $6.8 million unfavorable adjustment on sales.

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit increased $1.8 million, or 4%, compared with prior-year period primarily due to price increases as well as acquisitions partially offset by unfavorable FX of $1.7 million and inflation. Gross margin reflects a modest impact from higher material and energy costs.

Operating income increased $3 million, or 11%, while operating margin of 21.8% increased 70 basis points reflecting the reduced SEA expenses.

Electronics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions) Electronics For the Three Months Ended Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 48.0 $ 64.5 $ (16.5 ) (26 %) EMEA 5.3 10.6 (5.3 ) (50 %) APAC 2.5 11.7 (9.2 ) (79 %) Total Segment Sales $ 55.8 $ 86.8 $ (31.0 ) (36 %) Gross Profit $ 14.6 $ 27.5 $ (12.9 ) (47 %) Gross Margin 26.2 % 31.7 % (550 ) bps SEA Expenses $ 13.9 $ 12.1 $ 1.8 15 % Operating Income $ 0.7 $ 15.4 $ (14.7 ) (95 %) Operating Margin 1.3 % 17.7 % (1640 ) bps

Fourth Quarter Electronics Segment Review

Sales decreased 36% to $55.7 million, with demand across all regions declining due primarily to contraction of the health and wellness market. End market demand was driven by recreational, industrial, and mobile which only partially offset supply chain constraints and a contracting health and wellness market. Foreign currency exchange rates had a $0.3 million unfavorable impact on sales.

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit decreased $12.9 million, or 47%, compared with the prior-year period primarily due to decreased sales volume in health and wellness and material cost increases. Gross margin declined 550 basis points to 26.2%, reflecting increases in raw material, labor inefficiencies, reduced fixed cost leverage on the lower sales and one-time restructuring costs incurred to realign the segments labor base.

Operating income decreased $14.7 million to $0.7 million, while operating margin declined 1640 basis points to 1.3% reflecting flow through of gross margin and operating expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Tricia Fulton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “ We continue to navigate well despite the difficult macroeconomic environment, which has created overall uncertainty, higher interest rates, and lower consumer demand in some of our end markets. We have strong financial flexibility, which is paramount in this market, and have maintained industry leading adjusted EBITDA margins for the full year. Our strong cash flow generation has resulted in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of only 1.9x. We have continued to invest our capital into developing our advanced technologies through product innovations, executing on our flywheel acquisition strategy, as well as our manufacturing and operating strategy. Those investments are starting to drive productivity, margin enhancement and efficiencies, as well as leveraging ‘in the region, for the region’ operations to protect earnings and cash flow.”

Total debt at quarter-end was $446.1 million compared with $457.5 million at end of the third quarter of 2022. For the twelve-month period, borrowings, net of repayments, on our credit facilities amounted to $8.0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 were $43.7 million, up $6.9 million or 19% from the end of the third quarter of 2022, and up $15.2 million or 53% from the end of 2021.

Inventory increased $11.9 million to $191.6 million from the third quarter of 2022 and was 16% higher than the end of 2021 driven by the macro issues in the supply chain. These issues include the Company purchasing parts ahead of material shortages, holding some inventory for past due orders where one or two components have been delayed in the supply chain, along with customers changing shipping schedules once the Company has already manufactured the products.

Pro-forma net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA increased slightly to 1.91x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 (pro-forma for Taimi and Daman Products Company “Daman”) compared with 1.89x (pro-forma for the NEM and Joyonway acquisitions) at the end of 2021, impacted by the recent acquisition of Daman. At the end of fourth quarter 2022, the Company had $138.8 million available on its revolving lines of credit.

Net cash provided by operations was $35.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared with $31.1 million in the prior-year period, bringing the twelve-month cash flow from operations to $109.9 million compared with $113.1 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Capital expenditures were $10.0 million in the fourth quarter 2022, or 5% of sales. This compares with $9.7 million, or 4% of sales, in the year-ago period. For the full year, capital expenditures were $31.9 million, or 4% of sales. This compares with $26.8 million, or 3% of sales in 2021.

Paid 104th sequential quarterly cash dividend on January 20, 2023.

2023 Outlook: Path to Hit 22% Three-Year Earnings4 CAGR

The following provides the Company’s expectations for 2023 as of February 27, 2023. This does not include any potential future flywheel acquisitions it may make through the course of the year. This assumes constant currency, using quarter end rates, and that markets served are not further impacted by the global pandemic or the geo-political environment. On a run-rate basis ending 2023, the Company expects to reach approximately $1 billion in revenue and approximately 25% Adjusted EBITDA margins.

2020 Actual 2021 Actual 2022 Actual 2023 Outlook Implied 3-Year CAGR at 2023 range mid-point Exiting 2023 Run-Rate Outlook Consolidated revenue $523 million $869 million $885 million $910 – $940 million 21% ~$1 billion Net income $14 million $105 million $98 million $99 – $104 million Adjusted EBITDA $121 million $214 million $205 million $214 – $226 million 22% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.2% 24.6% 23.2% 23.5% – 24.0% +55 bps ~25% Interest expense $13 million $17 million $17 million $23 – $24 million Effective tax rate 18% 20% 19% 21% – 23% Depreciation $18 million $21 million $23 million $27 – $29 million Amortization $22 million $33 million $29 million $30 – $32 million Capital expenditures % total revenue 3% 3% 4% 3% – 5% of sales Diluted EPS $0.44 $3.22 $3.02 $3.03 – $3.18 Diluted Non-GAAP Cash EPS $2.24 $4.25 $4.03 $3.95 – $4.10 22%

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Diluted Non-GAAP Cash EPS represent non-GAAP financial measures. The Company has also presented the related GAAP measures. For 2023, Adjusted EBITDA excludes an estimated $7-$8 million of costs for restructuring activities and acquisition related cost including integration. For 2023, Diluted non-GAAP Cash EPS excludes an estimated $0.88 to $0.95 per diluted share of costs for amortization, restructuring activities, acquisition related costs including integration and the related tax impact on these items.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders

every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward‐looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company’s strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the effectiveness of creating the Center of Engineering Excellence; (iii) the Company’s financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company’s ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company’s ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) supply chain disruption and the potential inability to procure goods; (ii) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (iii) inflation (including hyperinflation) or recession; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company’s revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (v) risks related to health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in China, which may among other things, adversely affect our supply chain, material costs, and work force and may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; (vi) risks related to our international operations, including the potential impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and (vii) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally; (viii) our failure to realize the benefits expected from acquisitions, our failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquisitions and the ability of Helios to retain and hire key personnel, and maintain relationships with suppliers.

