Home Business Wire Helbiz to Announce Q3 2022 Results on November 14, 2022
Business Wire

Helbiz to Announce Q3 2022 Results on November 14, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLBZ–Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on November 14, 2022. Prior to the webcast, Helbiz will issue a press release reporting these results along with additional materials at https://investors.helbiz.com/.


What: 2022 Q3 Results

When: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: After market

Where:

Live Dial-in Details:

North America (toll-free): +1 (866) 524-3160

International: +1 (412) 317-6760

Participants should ask to join into the Helbiz Inc. call. (No passcode or conference ID required)

Webcast Link

Replay Available: https://investors.helbiz.com/

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Contacts

Helbiz


For media inquiries:
Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com
+1 (646) 726-2146

For investor inquiries:
Gary Dvorchak, CFA

The Blueshirt Group

gary@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (323) 240-5796

