Helbiz to Announce Q2 2022 Results on August 15, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLBZ–Helbiz, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 results after the market closes on August 15, 2022. Prior to the webcast, Helbiz will issue a press release reporting these results along with additional materials at https://investors.helbiz.com/.


What: 2022 Q2 Results

When: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT

Where:

Live Dial-in Details:

North America (toll-free): +1 (800) 715-9871

International: +1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 4146974

Webcast Link
Replay Available: https://investors.helbiz.com/

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event. Both the live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.helbiz.com/.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence, and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Contacts

Helbiz

For media inquiries:
Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com
+1 (646) 726-2146

For investor inquiries:
The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (323) 240-5796

