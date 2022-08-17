Home Business Wire Helbiz Extends Reach with MaaS Platforms, Kinto Go (Toyota) Latest Integration
Helbiz Extends Reach with MaaS Platforms, Kinto Go (Toyota) Latest Integration

Google Maps, Telepass Pay, MyCicero, Moovit and Kinto Go (Toyota) are platforms chosen by the micro-mobility leader

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HLBZ–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, believes in working with partners to expand people’s access to sustainable, accessible and multimodal mobility solutions. Helbiz has added a new MaaS platform and is deepening their commitment to working with the right partners to extend the reach of the mobility services.

The newest partner is Kinto Go, a multimodal aggregator of mobility services, Toyota Group’s third global brand dedicated to simple, inclusive and sustainable mobility. Born in Japan in 2019, Kinto has expanded in Europe in 2020 and arrived in Italy in 2021 with the app Kinto Go. Today, the MaaS platform counts 500 mobility operators, including Helbiz, as partners that offer services in more than 5000 municipalities reaching a coverage of 70% of Italy.

“Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platforms play a vital role making micro-mobility more accessible, to feed public transport services and, moreover, to increase the overall adoption of sustainable mobility,” said Jonathan Hannestad, Chief Operating Officer at Helbiz. “Micro-mobility has a key role to play in decarbonising intra-urban transport, and MaaS platforms expand access to alternatives to urban transportation that can help reduce citizens’ dependency on private cars for traveling around in cities.”

Other MaaS platforms that Helbiz works with include the payments service Telepass and Google Maps. Telepass Pay is an app that enables secure and fast payment for integrated services related to new mobility solutions, like Helbiz’s micro-mobility services throughout the 20+ cities in which the company currently operates in Italy. Google Maps presents Helbiz’s mobility solutions as an option when users plan routes which extend the reach of the service.

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates electric scooters, bicycles, and mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with more than 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. With 2.7 million registered users, Helbiz is expanding its products and services for urban living to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

For media inquiries:
Matt Rosenberg

Head of Communications, NA

press@helbiz.com
+1 (646) 726-2146

For investor inquiries:
The Blueshirt Group

Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.com
+1 (323) 240-5796

