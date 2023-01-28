Helbiz Company Wheels Re-Launches Shared Micro-Mobility in the Miami Area

Wheels is re-launching its shared micro-mobility service in the Town of Miami Lakes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wheels, a Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) company and micro-mobility operator, with its a unique sit-down scooter, is re-launching the shared micro-mobility service in Miami Lakes. This service allows riders to rent a unique sit-down scooter for personal use on a short-term basis.





“We are thrilled to announce the re-launch of our shared micro-mobility service in Miami Lakes, a city known for its bustling streets and active community,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO at Helbiz. “Our unique Wheels sit-down scooters are designed for ease of use and versatility, making them the perfect choice for residents and visitors alike.”

“Bringing back the shared micro-mobility service in Miami Lakes is a step towards our goal of providing convenient and sustainable transportation options for communities across North America,” said Sam Ehsani, Head of Operations in NA at Helbiz. “We are excited to implement our proven operational efficiencies to ensure smooth and seamless integration in the Miami Lakes market and are dedicated to continually improving our offerings to best serve our riders.”

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries:



press@helbiz.com