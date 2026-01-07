HEI Global Health and S&P Universal Consulting Appoint Mr. Brian Raggett to Lead Middle East Expansion and Strategic Partnerships

Healthcare IT veteran brings 20+ years of international experience driving multi-million-dollar partnerships and market growth

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HEI Global Health, a global leader in healthcare technology solutions, and S&P Universal Consulting, a premier international healthcare IT consultancy, today jointly announced the appointment of Brian Raggett as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth at HEI Global Health and Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth at S&P Universal Consulting. In this dual capacity, Raggett will lead the companies’ strategic initiatives, strengthen regional client relationships, and expand healthcare IT partnerships across the Middle East and Globally.

“Brian’s appointment represents significant advancement for HEI Global Health and is a quintessential key in the expansion of HEI Global Health in the Middle East Region,” said Jacy Conley, President of HEI Global Health. “His deep expertise in global healthcare technology, coupled with a proven track record of building multi-million-dollar strategic partnerships, positions him perfectly to drive innovation, strengthen client engagement, and accelerate our regional growth.”

In his combined roles, Raggett will:

Lead HEI’s newly established Middle East headquarters in Dubai, overseeing strategy, growth, and regional operations.

Direct S&P Universal’s global business development efforts, expanding strategic partnerships and international consulting services.

Support integrated initiatives between HEI and S&P Universal, providing clients with coordinated, vendor-agnostic healthcare IT solutions and advisory services.

“Brian's appointment represents a significant milestone in S&P Universal's continued global expansion,” said Douglas D. Cusick, President of S&P Universal Consulting. “His proven ability to forge transformative healthcare IT partnerships across multiple continents, combined with his deep understanding of complex healthcare ecosystems, makes him the ideal leader to drive our global business development initiatives.”

Raggett brings more than 20 years of international healthcare technology leadership, with experience spanning the United States, United Kingdom, and Middle East. He has managed major market development initiatives, advised government and enterprise healthcare clients, and directed partnerships generating hundreds of millions of dollars in new business.

His career highlights include:

Leadership roles at Cerner Corporation across multiple regions, generating over $200 million in new business revenue.

Senior strategic client account management at Oracle Systems Limited in the Middle East.

Award-winning digital health transformation programs, including the world’s largest hospital “Smart Room” implementation and multi-country EMR deployments.

Contributions to globally recognized healthcare institutions, including King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center.

Raggett holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Finance & International Business) from the University of Kansas and has completed executive programs at Stanford University and Harvard School of Public Health. He maintains multiple professional credentials, including PMP and Six Sigma Green Belt.

“It is a privilege and honor to join such esteemed company. HEI Global Health’s proven revenue cycle management and patient accounting capabilities are unmatched in the region. As well, I am extremely excited to enable the extension of S&P’s pedigree of Best in KLAS professional services to the Middle East and wider global community. Through our partnership, both HEI Global Health and S&P Universal Consulting will move the meter in the healthcare by enabling health systems to achieve more,” stated Raggett.

About HEI Global Health

HEI Global Health is a leading healthcare software and digital innovation firm specializing in revenue cycle automation, cloud-based platforms, data migration, and enterprise healthcare data modernization. Serving clients across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, HEI delivers scalable, secure, and clinically aligned technology that drives measurable performance improvements and sustainable operational outcomes.

About S&P Universal Consulting

S&P Universal Consulting is a premier global healthcare IT consultancy that connects innovative technology solutions with operational and clinical needs. The firm specializes in expert implementation, strategic guidance, and delivering measurable results for healthcare organizations worldwide, providing an experienced, independent alternative to commodity consulting services.

Brian Raggett

Senior Vice President - Strategy & Growth

S&P Universal Consulting and HEI Global

brian.raggett@heiglobalhealth.com

brian.raggett@spuniv.com

+971 55 862 0661

Media Contact

Tracey Leathers, S&P Universal Consulting

tracey.leathers@spuniv.com

1-508-725-1967

Roger K. Smith

Chief Operating & Development Officer

HEI Global Health

roger.smith@HEIGlobalHealth.com

1- 816-519-6232