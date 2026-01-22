HeartBeam Appoints Bryan Humbarger as Chief Commercial Officer

Brings more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling groundbreaking cardiovascular technologies

Will initially focus on launching the Company’s FDA-cleared 12-lead ECG system for arrhythmia assessment

Will lead the Company’s broader commercialization strategy across key growth initiatives, including heart attack detection and the 12-lead ECG extended-wear patch

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights, today announced the appointment of Bryan Humbarger as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 22, 2026. In this newly created role, Mr. Humbarger will lead commercial strategy and execution across the Company’s key growth initiatives. These include the limited launch of the recently cleared HeartBeam System for arrhythmia assessment, heart attack detection indication and 12-lead ECG extended wear patch monitor.

He will lead outreach to the cardiology community, focusing on developing partnerships with channel partners and prominent cardiology practices who have proactively signaled strong interest in adopting HeartBeam’s technology. This will enable the Company to efficiently validate real-world performance of the HeartBeam System and establish reference sites.

“Bryan is an exceptional commercial leader with the experience and strategic mindset required to bring category-defining technologies to market,” said Robert Eno, Chief Executive Officer of HeartBeam. “His understanding of the market will strengthen our ability to execute our limited launch with precision and his track record with partnerships will help to accelerate our progress across the high-impact initiatives that will drive HeartBeam’s growth in the years ahead.”

Mr. Humbarger brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience spanning large medical device organizations and high-growth MedTech companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at the venture-backed surgical guidance company Proprio, where he led the go-to-market strategy and market development while establishing the company's sales and clinical support infrastructure. His background also includes senior commercial leadership roles at innovative cardiovascular and digital health companies Heartflow, AliveCor, and Eko Health—organizations that share important parallels with HeartBeam’s technology-driven, patient-centric approach.

“I am honored to join HeartBeam as the team is bringing disruptive technology to address a real and growing need in cardiac care—delivering advanced, clinical-grade insights to patients wherever they are,” said Mr. Humbarger. “HeartBeam’s groundbreaking platform technology has the potential to transform cardiac care for millions of patients, and I am excited to establish a commercial foundation that scales for long-term success.”

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam’s 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-Lead ECG synthesis software in December 20251. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement. For additional information, visit HeartBeam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

1Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025. Refer to the Company’s Cleared Indications for Use at https://www.heartbeam.com/indications for details on the intended use of its technology.

Media Contact:

media@heartbeam.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

BEAT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us