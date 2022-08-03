Heap Triumphs in TrustRadius Awards

Heap takes home wins in best feature set, best relationship, and best value for price

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heap, the leading digital analytics provider, today announced that it has been recognized by TrustRadius with the Summer 2022 Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price. Heap secured each win and ranked in the top positions of each category by accumulating TrustRadius reviews and receiving the highest percentage of positive responses.

“The TrustRadius awards reinforce our belief that digital owners need a comprehensive feature set for a more holistic view into the customer journey,” said Ken Fine, CEO of Heap. “Our combined qualitative and quantitative product analytics deliver detailed insights without breaking workflows so teams can quickly make product decisions and act in today’s rapidly changing economy.”

Heap is the only digital insights platform that automatically captures a complete data set, is backed by natively integrated data science, and pinpoints exactly why things are occurring through powerful qualitative analytics.

TrustRadius is a valued and highly regarded research and review platform that assists business leaders with locating the perfect software for their needs. Focusing on honesty and transparency, they have a rigorous vetting process requiring reviewers to be authenticated and verified by staff members, ensuring legitimacy in each review.

“We are excited to announce the ‘Summer Best of’ Award winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “In the age of the self-serve buyer, software buyers rely heavily on third-party sources. That’s why third-party reviews and awards from a trusted source like TrustRadius are so important. A Summer 2022 Best Relationship Award offers further validation.”

The Summer 2022 Best Awards was open to all data companies. For more information about the contest visit, https://www.trustradius.com/vendor-blog/awards-calendar.

About Heap

Heap is the future of digital insights, providing the best alternative to costly, slow and inaccurate legacy analytics. Heap’s low-code, easy-to-use digital analytics software provides the quickest time to insight so teams can create the best possible digital experiences and accelerate their business. Over 8,000 businesses trust Heap to increase revenue, improve conversion, accelerate decision-making, and drive business impact at scale.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month, over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

