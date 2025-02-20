HealthStream’s LMS, HealthStream Learning Center®, Ranked #1 in G2’s Prestigious List of “2025 Best Software in Healthcare”

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform for workforce solutions, announced today that its Learning Management System (LMS), the HealthStream Learning Center®, was awarded the #1 spot in G2’s 2025 ranking of the best software applications in healthcare. G2’s healthcare category includes software applications of many types and functions, spanning thousands of vendors’ products serving the healthcare industry.

This announcement comes as HealthStream is in the middle of a transformative, multi-year commitment of continuous innovation for the HealthStream Learning Center. The Company’s ongoing efforts have included a range of healthcare-specific enhancements, including integrated primary source license and certification verification services, point-of-care device integrations, and significant technology advances, including a new reporting and analytics stack and application and a suite of APIs empowering customers and partners to streamline key processes.

“Today, the HealthStream Learning Center, our Learning Management System (LMS) application, is used by thousands of hospitals and healthcare organizations in the U.S. to support their workforce,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “Since G2’s ranking is based on authentic, verified users’ evaluations of the HealthStream Learning Center, it is particularly gratifying to have earned the top position in the healthcare industry. We’ve always understood that healthcare delivery is first and foremost about “people”—caregivers providing compassionate care to patients—and we’ve built our software solutions with that in mind.”

G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Across all industries, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Together their database includes over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million user reviews.

To learn more about G2’s #1 ranked software application in healthcare, the HealthStream Learning Center, click HERE. To view the full list of 2025 Best Software in Healthcare, click HERE.

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is the healthcare industry’s largest ecosystem of platform-delivered workforce solutions that empowers healthcare professionals to do what they do best: deliver excellence in patient care. For more information, visit http://www.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. This information has been included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of assumptions that may not be realized, and which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as risks and uncertainties referenced from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

