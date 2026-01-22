Healthpeak Advances AI-Enabled Operating Platform, Naming Omkar Joshi Head of Enterprise Innovation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DOC) (“Healthpeak” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced that Omkar Joshi has joined the Company as Head of Enterprise Innovation. In this newly created role, Mr. Joshi will lead Healthpeak’s technology, automation, and data initiatives and oversee the continued rollout of its agentic operating system to improve performance across the back office and tenant experience.

Mr. Joshi joins Healthpeak from Palantir Technologies, where he spent nearly a decade deploying operational AI for enterprise and public-sector clients and leading data-driven strategy, analytics, and technology-enabled transformation. His experience at Palantir spanned many verticals including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, banking, and manufacturing. Most recently, Mr. Joshi led Palantir’s Real Estate solutions for both private and public institutional investors.

“As we advance our AI-enabled operating platform, we are focused on automation, enabling superior and faster decision making, and better servicing our clients,” said Scott Brinker, Healthpeak’s President and CEO. “Omkar brings deep experience in applying technology to solve complex operational challenges, and with his leadership, we are building a more intelligent, technology-enabled operating platform that will increasingly differentiate us from other real estate owners.”

Mr. Joshi added, “Having worked closely with the Healthpeak team to deploy advanced AI capabilities, I’ve seen firsthand the opportunity to unify data into a single, real-time view. By delivering automations that can manage the built environment across property operations, facilities engineering, and accounting, we can free up our teams to spend more time in the field supporting tenants’ unique missions, whether that’s drug discovery, patient, or resident care.”

Adam Mabry, Healthpeak’s Chief Investment Officer, added, “Bringing in leaders like Omkar with perspectives from outside traditional real estate helps us innovate faster and see every part of our business as an opportunity to deliver better outcomes for tenants, patients, and residents.”

Learn how Healthpeak is developing agentic AI to deliver an enhanced tenant experience by viewing Adam Mabry’s Palantir Paragon 2025 presentation here.

