Healthier Capital Closes $220M Oversubscribed Fund 1 to Advance Transformative Health-Tech Innovation

Healthier Capital seeks to advance healthier outcomes for all by partnering its deep healthcare expertise with technology-powered innovators

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthier Capital, a health-tech venture capital firm founded to deliver healthier outcomes, today announced the closing of its $220 million oversubscribed inaugural fund (“Fund 1”), partnering its deep expertise with compelling early-stage innovators to advance transformation at the intersection of healthcare and technology. Fund 1 participants include universities, endowments, family offices, healthcare organizations, and other investors.

Mission to advance healthier outcomes for all

“At Healthier Capital, we are focused on delivering healthier outcomes for all, partnering with technology-powered innovators to deliver transformative impact and significant value creation,” said Healthier Capital CEO & Founding Managing Partner, Amir Dan Rubin. “At Healthier Capital, we align our health-tech venture fund with outstanding innovators, health ecosystem colleagues, and fund partners to accelerate healthcare innovation through AI and modernized information technologies deployed in highly effective business models.”

Unparalleled health-tech expertise – “...been there, done that in health-tech.”

Healthier Capital brings an extraordinary background to its health-tech venture capital fund. The Healthier Capital team’s experience and expertise inform the firm’s drive to partner with innovators to deliver healthier outcomes at scale by addressing healthcare’s most significant issues.

Healthier Capital was founded by Amir Dan Rubin, former CEO of Amazon | One Medical, Chair & CEO of One Medical (IPO Nasdaq 2020, Acquisition by Amazon 2023), EVP at Optum / UnitedHealth Group, CEO at Stanford University’s Health System, COO at UCLA’s Health System, COO at SUNY Stony Brook’s Health System, and two-time awardee of an EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ recognition.

Healthier Capital’s other current partners include industry leaders Gregor Kevrekian, Aman Mahajan MD/PhD, and Eric Epstein – who have served as leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, clinicians, researchers, and educators in leading institutions such as: CVS Health, Aetna, Aetna Ventures, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), UPMC Enterprises Venture Capital, UCLA Health, UCLA School of Medicine, Santé Ventures, McKinsey & Company, and multiple healthcare start-ups.

Emi Gal, Founder & CEO of Ezra, an AI-imaging Healthier Capital portfolio company which was acquired this past year by Function Health, noted, “The Healthier Capital team has been there, done that in health-tech. In my opinion, Healthier Capital has the most accomplished team of healthcare operators in the venture capital space right now. The Healthier Capital team has been instrumental in Ezra’s success—co-leading our prior round, providing guidance on our board, helping us advance commercial opportunities, and delivering critical support through our recent acquisition.”

Healthier Capital seeks to accelerate performance and impact

Healthier Capital seeks to accelerate the performance and impact of its portfolio companies and partners by drawing on its experiences and network of leading health systems, health plans, technology companies, policymakers, and universities.

“Healthier Capital has been incredibly impactful in our tremendous progress,” said Israel Krush, CEO of Hyro, a Healthier Capital AI agent portfolio company. “Beyond leading our last round and providing critical insights on our board, Healthier Capital brings deep health-tech experience and an unparalleled industry-wide network as Hyro deploys responsible AI agents across healthcare enterprises.”

J. Craig Venter, pioneer of sequencing the human genome, noted, “The Healthier Capital team is uniquely positioned to partner with us as co-founder and lead our funding round as we combine advanced AI approaches with cutting-edge genomics and imaging to help healthcare organizations better diagnose diseases, deliver treatments, and develop new therapies. We find Healthier Capital’s deep experience in healthcare delivery, scientific and clinical enterprises, and its wide network across the health-tech ecosystem to be extremely differentiated as we sought a best-in-class strategic partner for our company.”

Healthier Capital portfolio includes the “most promising digital health start-ups”

Healthier Capital’s portfolio consists of highly compelling companies, one of which has already been acquired, with three portfolio companies already having been listed on CB Insights Digital Health 50: The most promising digital health start-ups of 2025. Additionally, two Healthier Capital portfolio companies were recognized as Finalists of the 2025 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards. Notable portfolio highlights include the following.

Hyro: Healthier Capital led Hyro’s most recent round to advance Hyro’s responsible conversational AI platform combining healthcare-specific workflows, language models, knowledge graphs, and rigorous compliance standards. More than 30 million patients across 45+ contracted healthcare organizations have already engaged with Hyro's conversational AI agents. Healthier Capital previously entered into its position in Hyro in between major financing rounds.

