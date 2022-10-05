HealthFleet’s Chief Medical Officer Contributes to White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

HealthFleet is proud to recognize many clients and partners among the key participants in the conference.

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#behavioralhealth–Dr. Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, Dip ABLM provided expertise, guidance and support to the Biden-Harris Administration’s White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health last week. The conference was focused on developing a transformational vision for ending hunger and reducing diet-related disease by 2030, while at the same time improving access and affordability to eliminate disparities among impacted communities.

“The conference initiatives and commitments will accelerate a long-needed focus on food as medicine and mitigation of the ever-rising diet-related chronic disease that burdens individuals, families, and our country. HealthFleet and its programs are an important part of the solution,” said Dr. Collings. “HealthFleet meets people where they are at regardless of their economic circumstances, educational level, or cultural and food customs.”

One of the many objectives of the conference was to create priorities and private-public partnerships to help solve nutritional insecurity and diet-related diseases of American citizens. HealthFleet and its programs help employers and health systems who are tasked with addressing diet-related diseases and developing food as medicine priorities.

“We are encouraged by the breadth and depth of participation by a diverse group of stakeholders at the conference,” added Cheryl Morrison Deutsch, CEO of HealthFleet. “In particular we are proud that many HealthFleet customers and partners participated in the conversation and have outlined key priorities over the coming weeks and months to bring the vision to life.”

HealthFleet continues to engage with customers, stakeholders and partners to further support the improvement of diet-related chronic diseases as well as more broadly improving individual health outcomes. The organization continues to support efforts such as the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

Details about the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health can be found by visiting: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/White-House-National-Strategy-on-Hunger-Nutrition-and-Health-FINAL.pdf

