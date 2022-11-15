HealthFleet Announces a New Effort to Further Research on Improving Weight Management

HealthFleet’s RestoreHealth to be used in combination with patient navigators to support patients with overweight or obesity in an Academic Medical Center setting

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthFleet today announced the start of the second phase of Partnerships for Reducing Overweight and Obesity with Patient-Centered Strategies (PROPS 2.0). The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) has granted Brigham and Women’s Hospital funding for an implementation project which will combine a weight management program that includes digital tools with additional support from health coaches and patient navigators to help patients achieve better health outcomes. Brigham and Women’s Hospital will be leading the implementation project, with Heather J. Baer, ScD, of the Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care, serving as the Principal Investigator.

Patients can use the RestoreHealth online program to access education, meal plans and recipes, and tools for tracking weight, diet, and activity. A RestoreHealth coach will check in with patients regularly to give guidance and feedback, and to answer questions.

“Obesity and obesity-related illnesses continue to be a significant concern among individuals and organizations worldwide,” says Cheryl Morrison Deutsch, CEO of HealthFleet. “We are excited to work closely with one of the leading, nationally ranked hospitals and specialties to support this much needed research. RestoreHealth, combined with the expertise and diverse structures of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, has the potential to be transformative.”

“Scalable, low-cost weight management strategies are needed to help support patients who have overweight or obesity,” said Heather J. Baer, ScD, Associate Epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Principal Investigator of PROPS 2.0. “Our team will implement this program across multiple settings and a diverse cross-section of patients and providers affiliated with BWH to evaluate its impact.”

The project’s results will help identify what’s required to put a program in place with diverse staffing structures and workflows. At least 5,000 patients will receive care and support through the program. The project will evaluate if the program is working as intended to help patients with overweight or obesity manage their weight. Some of the important outcomes that will be examined include the number and proportion of eligible patients who enroll in and engage in the program, the number and proportion of providers who refer patients to the program, changes in patients’ weight and other clinical outcomes, patient and provider satisfaction with the program, and barriers and facilitators to implementation.

