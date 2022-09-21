HDI’s Service Management World 2022 Announces Inspiring Keynote Presentations Targeted to Service Management Leaders

Event Takes Place November 12-16, 2022 in Orlando, FL

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, announces the keynote presentations for the 2022 Service Management World conference program. The event takes place November 12-16, 2022 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate in Orlando, FL. Register here.

“Service Management World focuses on the challenges and opportunities facing service management leaders today,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director, HDI. “Our keynote presentations will inspire attendees to think about their work and support their teams in innovative ways and will allow them to leave the conference with insights that can be directly implemented into their organizations.”

Service Management World keynote presentations:

Stephen Shapiro, Innovation Evangelist and Author will present “Build a Better Box: Innovating to Differentiate and Stay Ahead of the Competition.” Shapiro will discuss how to cultivate innovation by showing leaders and their teams how to approach, tackle and solve their business challenges. Attendees will discover how to reframe challenges, harness the insights of specialists and generalists and find creative solutions throughout an organization.

Jessica Kriegel, Workplace Culture Expert will present “The Culture Equation: Power Your Strategy and Accelerate Performance.” Kriegel guides organizations on how to create intentional cultures that accelerate performance. Attendees will leave the keynote with a new perspective on managing and championing cultural transformation and steps for cultivating an intentional culture that empowers a business strategy and accelerates performance.

In addition, Service Management World will offer a keynote panel on “The ‘How’ of Enterprise Service Management.” For many organizations, Enterprise Service Management becomes an attempt to replicate IT Service Management (ITSM) outside the walls of IT, but it may be more valuable to think in terms of the functions and challenges faced by business units, separate from the IT component. Only when that is understood, can leaders understand and evolve those functions through a service management lens. Panelists Marie DiRuzza, Director, Campus Technology & Media Services, Mount Holyoke College, Erika Flora, President/CEO, Beyond20 and Valence Howden, Principal Research Director, Infotech Research Group will discuss how Enterprise Service Management will help teams create maximum value.

Additional highlights of Service Management World:

The conference program will offer dozens of sessions from proven industry experts in the following tracks: Modernizing Service Management, Optimizing Culture and Leadership, Connecting the Dots: Frameworks and Methodologies and Driving Strategic Decision-Making. View the complete program here.

Pre-event training offers two- to three-days of intensive courses (some offering certification) and are administered by thought leaders with practical, pragmatic experience with key industry methodologies and frameworks.

Case studies from leading companies such as Marriott, T-Mobile, Duke University, Giant Eagle, Norton Healthcare, Union Home Mortgage and more. Attendees will get a unique look into the key successes and lessons learned when implementing a successful service management strategy.

The expo hall will feature 30+ sponsors showcasing the latest industry solutions. Select exhibitors include: GoTo Technologies, Halo ITSM, Freshworks, ManageEngine and ServiceNow.

Unlimited networking opportunities.

For more than thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

