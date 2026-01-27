HDI Unveils Conference Program for HDI Service & Support World

New Event for the IT Service and Support Ecosystem Blends IT Service Management, Customer Support and Technical Support; Takes Place May 3-7 in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HDI, the most trusted authority in service and support excellence, today unveils the conference program for HDI Service & Support World. HDI Service & Support World is an independent, community-driven event focused solely on advancing the service and support profession. The new event blends IT service management, customer support and technical support to bring together the entire IT service and support ecosystem. HDI Service & Support World takes place May 3-7, 2026 at Cesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. Register here.

“The industry is evolving faster than ever and HDI Service & Support World is designed to help professionals lead that change,” said Cindee Stott, Events Director, HDI. “Our new event brings IT service management, customer support and technical support together in one destination, delivering actionable insights, dynamic training and meaningful connections to help professionals stay ahead in our rapidly evolving industry. If you’re an IT leader, you’ll want to join us in May to shape what’s next for the industry.”

The Conference Program offers workshops, training, keynote presentations, general sessions, panel discussions and case studies from industry experts.

Conference Program tracks include:

NEW: AI in Action

AI in Action Achieving IT Service & Management Excellence

Evolving Service & Support Experience

Leading World Class Service & Support Teams

Optimizing Service & Support Operations

Case studies will provide attendees with valuable insight from high performing centers on the proven service and support strategies being implemented across education, grocery, healthcare, technology and other industries. The organizations presenting the case studies include:

Epochal Operations

Hugspace

Ingleby Lenox, LLC

Kwik Trip Inc.

Parker Health Group

Power Design Inc

University of Florida

University of Notre Dame

Vertex Inc.

To view the complete conference program, click here.

HDI offers eight pre-conference training courses for IT leaders to optimize professional development. Courses include:

HDI Support Center Director

HDI Support Center Manager

ITIL ® 4 Foundation - Accredited

AI in the Support Organization

HDI Desktop Advanced Support Technician

HDI Support Center Team Lead

Troubleshooting and Problem-Solving Bootcamp

Learn more about the pre-conference training courses here.

HDI Service & Support World will also feature an Expo Floor where attendees can meet with solution providers showcasing hundreds of products and services that support and improve support and service management strategy.

About HDI

For more than thirty-five years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com/. HDI is brought to you by Informa, a leading international events, digital services and academic research group. Infoma is a FTSE 100 company, with 14,000 colleagues working in 30 countries.

