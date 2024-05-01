HDI Announces Winners of the 2024 HDI Awards

Celebrates the Individuals, Teams and Organizations that Achieved and Maintained the Highest Standards of Excellence in Technical Support and Service Management





DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across the enterprise, today announces the winners of HDI’s Global Service and Support Awards, which recognize the individuals, teams, and organizations that have achieved and maintained the highest standards of excellence in technical support and service management. The winners were announced at SupportWorld Live, which is taking place April 27 – May 2 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.

The 2024 HDI Award winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award



HDI has selected Rae Ann Bruno, President, Business Solutions Training, Inc, HDI trainer, consultant, speaker and partner to receive the HDI Lifetime Achievement Award. Bruno has been an HDI Business Associate for training and consulting since 2006. She was named one of HDI’s Top 25 thought leaders in 2016, 2021, 2022 and 2023 and was inducted into the HDI Hall of Fame in 2017. She was also named one of Cherwell’s IT Legends in 2017. Bruno is an APMG-certified trainer for Experience Essentials, XLA Foundation, and XLA Practitioner and a host for XLA.TV. She has earned several HDI, Experience Collab/APMG, ITSM Academy and ITIL certifications. She is a frequent speaker at leadership and support conferences and the author of many articles and white papers.

Individual Award Winners

Best Service and Support Manager : Gilberto Sanchez, Service Desk Service Manager, Unisys

: Gilberto Sanchez, Service Desk Service Manager, Unisys Best Service and Support Technician : Brian Lee, IT Service Analyst, City of Pittsburgh – Innovation and Performance

: Brian Lee, IT Service Analyst, City of Pittsburgh – Innovation and Performance Best Service and Support Analyst : Chaun Wahlund, Help Desk Specialist, Mayo Clinic

: Chaun Wahlund, Help Desk Specialist, Mayo Clinic Best Local Chapter Officer of the Year: Donald Chew, Supervisor – IT Help Desk Unit, Mayo Clinic

Team Award Winners

Best Customer Experience : Unisys

: Unisys Best Service and Support Culture : Infinite Campus

: Infinite Campus Best Service and Support Organization : WBM Technologies

: WBM Technologies Best Service Improvement : PSCU

: PSCU Best Use of Technology: First American’s Smart Support Ecosystem

The Industry Award winners were evaluated through a meticulous selection process. Submissions were judged by panels comprised of service and support industry experts, tasked with selecting the industry’s top team, manager, analyst, desktop support technician, HDI local chapter officer, and more.

“Each year we are amazed at all of the submissions we receive,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director of HDI. “Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 HDI Awards. All of the winners showcase the best of the best of our industry.”

About HDI



For more than 35 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech



Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

