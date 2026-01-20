HD Hyundai and Palantir Expand Group-Wide Strategic Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HD Hyundai and Palantir Technologies Inc. have strengthened their alliance by reinforcing the strategic partnership. This alliance represents the largest and longest partnership of its kind for Palantir in Korea, significantly expanding the adoption of Palantir’s Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) across the HD Hyundai Group.

The partnership builds on a successful track record that began in 2021 with HD Hyundai Oilbank and expanded to shipbuilding and construction equipment subsidiaries, where Foundry and AIP are already at the core of their connected refinery, strengthening the foundation for the Future of Shipyard, and accelerating the development of construction equipment. The partnership has already delivered tangible results in refinery operations, crude oil selection, predictive maintenance, and sensor data analysis at HD Hyundai Oilbank. In shipbuilding, the collaboration is driving the Future of Shipyard initiative. Palantir’s platforms are positioned as the orchestration layer, complementing digital twin and 3D modeling efforts led by other technology partners.

This alliance broadens platform access and collaboration across the full spectrum of HD Hyundai’s business, including electric systems, robotics, and marine aftermarket service, bringing the advanced AI tech and capabilities to the entire HD Hyundai ecosystem. Some of these affiliates will be leveraging Palantir Foundry and AIP for the first time.

Recent pilots in HD Construction Equipment and ongoing integration efforts underscore a shared commitment to operational excellence, supply chain synergy, and digital transformation. The partnership also extends to emerging areas such as robotics and electric systems, supporting growth and efficiency across the group.

In the next few years, Palantir plans to work with HD Hyundai to establish a Center of Excellence for Foundry and AIP, empowering employees throughout HD Hyundai to leverage advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, and cultivating a new wave of AI-driven innovation.

“This expanded strategic partnership marks an important turning point in connecting data and workflows across HD Hyundai into a single, cohesive system—enabling faster and more sophisticated decision-making,” said Chung Kisun, Chairman of HD Hyundai. He added, “Palantir is a partner with globally proven capabilities in AI-driven analytics, and this partnership will add strength in executing HD Hyundai’s digital transformation.”

“HD Hyundai is a pioneering force in global industry, and the significant expansion of our partnership marks an exciting new chapter,” said Dr. Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies. “We are committed to advancing our strategic collaboration and driving the group’s competitiveness, and we look forward to continue building together.”

This renewed and expanded partnership signals a strong commitment to delivering value and impact across HD Hyundai’s portfolio. This group-wide initiative will make it easier to drive synergies and efficiencies across subsidiaries and affiliates, and will be executed in close alignment with HD Hyundai’s digital transformation strategy.

About HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai is a global industrial innovation leader committed to advancing technology and engineering excellence across multiple sectors. As one of the world's largest shipbuilding and heavy industries companies, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has established itself as a pioneer in precision manufacturing, maritime solutions, and energy infrastructure development. The company leverages its decades of expertise in large-scale industrial production to address complex global challenges.

HD Hyundai continues to expand its capabilities beyond traditional heavy industries into new frontiers including clean energy, smart technology, and advanced manufacturing solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and technological advancement, HD Hyundai works to create innovative solutions that contribute to a better future. Learn more at hd.com.

About Palantir Technologies

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

