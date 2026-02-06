Hawk Ridge Systems Adds Stratasys Technologies to Its 3D Printing Portfolio

Broadening additive manufacturing possibilities with advanced capabilities and scalability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawk Ridge Systems is proud to announce a new partnership with Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS), a global leader in polymer additive manufacturing, to expand its 3D printing solutions.

This partnership broadens Hawk Ridge Systems' manufacturing portfolio with production-grade technologies that offer advanced prototyping, tooling and end-use manufacturing applications to customers across several industries, such as aerospace, automotive, medical and dental, industrial equipment and consumer markets.

Together, the companies can reach more manufacturers and support real-world, production-ready applications through their more than 60 years of combined 3D printing expertise and customer-focused initiatives.

Through Hawk Ridge Systems, Stratasys® can continually serve customers with an application-first additive strategy that focuses on customer needs and project scope through new avenues.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to helping customers deploy additive manufacturing with confidence,” said Dale Ford, CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems.

The partnership adds three new 3D printing opportunities for customers: multi-material jetting photopolymer 3D printing known as PolyJet™, large-format stereolithography (SLA) Neo™ 3D printers and production-oriented Origin® programmable photopolymerization P3™ digital light processing (DLP) capabilities.

These 3D printing technologies let customers move beyond isolated prototyping and step into reliable, repeatable workflows that support everything from high-fidelity design validation and visual communication to scalable polymer production and digital inventory strategies.

“Stratasys brings industrial-proven systems that align perfectly with our focus on outcomes, scalability and production readiness,” said Ford. “Together, we’re enabling manufacturers to move faster, reduce risk and find real value from additive manufacturing.”

Hawk Ridge Systems now offers a comprehensive additive manufacturing portfolio. Each technology can intentionally support specific stages of the manufacturing lifecycle, from prototyping to production.

This portfolio expansion helps customers confidently select the right additive technology for their application, while enabling end-to-end workflows that integrate 3D printing, post-processing and automation from the outset to reduce friction and scale results.

“The partnership with Hawk Ridge Systems is important in bringing our solutions to more customers that are serious about additive manufacturing,” said Josh Boggess, GM & VP of Sales, Americas at Stratasys. “Hawk Ridge Systems brings deep application expertise and important proximity to customers. With additive manufacturing becoming more common place on shop floors, we are seeing supply chains become more secure, tooling is standard practice and prototyping is speeding up, taking months off manufacturing processes. This partnership helps keep the momentum of industrial additive manufacturing moving forward."

At Hawk Ridge Systems, customers can find the full suite of PolyJet™ medium- to large-sized industrial 3D printers (J55™ Prime, J850™ Prime, J850™ Pro, J5 MediJet® and J5 Digital Anatomy™), large-scale SLA 3D printers (Neo® and Neo® 800+), and high-volume P3™ DLP 3D printers (Origin® Two).

Stratasys® systems support a broad portfolio of certified and open materials, giving customers flexibility and reliability. They are purpose-built for applications ranging from tooling and functional prototyping to jigs, fixtures and end-use production parts. Stratasys® materials are engineered to meet demanding industry standards across regulated and industrial environments.

In addition to a diverse additive portfolio, Hawk Ridge Systems also offers post-processing technologies, as well as professional engineering and manufacturing services to help customers make intelligent, strategic decisions for their projects, businesses and operations.

For more information about this partnership or 3D printing solutions, contact Hawk Ridge System at info@hawkridgesys.com or visit the website at https://hawkridgesys.com/, or contact Stratasys through its website at https://www.stratasys.com/.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is the leading provider of engineering and manufacturing tools, technology, services and training in the U.S. and Canada. Its solutions include Stratasys, Markforged and Formlabs 3D printing technologies; Artec 3D and SCANOLOGY 3D scanners; CAMWorks manufacturing software, and the complete portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, including SOLIDWORKS.

Based in the Silicon Valley, it has offices across the U.S. and Canada. Hawk Ridge Systems is one of the largest, award-winning providers of additive manufacturing solutions and has received the top SOLIDWORKS reseller awards many times since its inception in 1996. The company also offers worldwide training through its web store.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

All rights reserved. Stratasys, the Stratasys Signet logo, PolyJet and SAF printers (J55™ Prime, J850™ Prime, J850™ Pro, J5 MediJet®, and J5 Digital Anatomy™), large-scale SLA 3D printers (Neo® and Neo®800+), and high-volume programmable photopolymerization P3™ DLP 3D printers (Origin® Two) are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

