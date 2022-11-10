Harbor Link Breaks Ground in Alexandria, Virginia on a New Telecommunications Infrastructure Build

Construction begins on fiber duct set to fortify connectivity in the Northern Virginia market

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alexandria—Harbor Link Holdings LLC, a Maryland based company and a leader in telecommunications infrastructure, announces it has begun construction on a new fiber optic infrastructure build connecting Alexandria to Ashburn, Virginia. The license agreement issued by the city of Alexandria, VA, allows for an eight-way fiber infrastructure, augmenting Harbor Link’s 60-mile conduit build along I-95 and MD RT-97, which began construction in January 2022.





Similar to the I-95 and MD RT-97 route, this new duct features conduit for fiber optic cables to enable multi-path, high-speed connectivity across the greater Arlington and Alexandria, Virginia markets. The underground infrastructure system will provide local and long-haul dark fiber capacity with easy access points to enable connectivity in order to connect data centers and bridge the digital divide for underserved communities.

The new Alexandria fiber duct will play a significant role in Harbor Link’s Potomac River Crossing, connecting Washington DC and Baltimore, to the Northern Virginia region, bolstering connectivity between Arlington, Alexandria, and Ashburn with diverse and redundant routes. The Northern Virginia region is home to the world’s largest data center and network connectivity hub and is a highly coveted corridor with limited access to fully redundant and diverse dark fiber – raw data pipes that can be lit and serviced by providers and private network operators for enhanced data transmission and security. Harbor Link’s vision is to connect various underserved regions throughout Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia via a brand new and fully diverse single continuous network route.

“We’re very excited to have construction underway in Alexandria. Our vision for a fully redundant and diverse open network system serving Baltimore to Virginia is now underway,” says Felix Dialoiso, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Harbor Link Holdings LLC. “We anticipate an explosion of development in the Mid-Atlantic region over the next five years, and Harbor Link’s dark fiber network conduit system is at the forefront of enabling even more expansion in that market.”

Harbor Link’s infrastructure projects offer much-needed route diversity to support pathway resiliency and deliver end-to-end connectivity in under 1 millisecond between Baltimore and Northern Virginia Data center capital of the USA. Future phases will consist of network expansions further into Virginia, Delaware, and other areas around the Mid-Atlantic region. Harbor Link is also partnered with Harbor Peak Network Solutions LLC, who is building a 6-mile ring in the Ashburn, Virginia region, allowing easy access to the area’s data centers. The company is offering flexible lease-agreements on monthly or long-term indefeasible rights of use agreements (IRU’s). Scheduled completion of construction in Alexandria is estimated to land within the fourth quarter of 2023.

For more information and ongoing updates, please visit: www.harborlinkusa.com.

About Harbor Link:

Harbor Link is a leader in the telecommunications infrastructure industry, specializing in the design, construction, and maintenance of conduit infrastructure, as well as local and long-haul dark fiber networks. With the fastest speed and lowest latency, Harbor Link’s open access model increases infrastructure resilience, security, and capacity, while lowering costs and expanding access to all public and private sectors, including federal facilities and government agencies throughout Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC and the surrounding areas.

