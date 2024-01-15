Hanshow Unveils Polaris Pro ESL at NRF 2024 – Redefining Retail with Full Color Sustainable Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalRetail–Hanshow has unveiled the breakthrough Polaris Pro series at the National Retail Federation 2024 convention in New York, fully encapsulating the company’s innovative spirit and vision for “Full Color Sustainable Retail.” Attendees can experience the future of retail at Booth 3365, Level 3, Javits Convention Center in NYC, from January 14 to 16.









Hanshow Polaris Pro is not simply another ESL – it represents a new frontier in retail efficiency and customer engagement with new core features that set it apart:

Elevated Screen-to-Body Ratio and Superior Multicolor Display: The Hanshow Polaris Pro series redefines adaptability in retail spaces with its advanced placement flexibility, facilitating seamless integration into diverse store layouts. A stunning visual upgrade is achieved through a significant increase in screen-to-body ratio, offering larger displays housed within sleeker bezels, and the ability to display both horizontally and vertically.

Streamlined Design and Durable Battery Life: Retailers will appreciate the unibody design of Hanshow Polaris Pro – remarkably 37% thinner than traditional electronic shelf labels. This slim profile is combined with a thinner and user-replaceable battery that boasts up to a decade of life, ensuring sustained performance and reducing maintenance efforts.

Intelligent In-Store Management Efficiency and Shopping Experience: With precise product positioning and an innovative one-second flashing light feature, Hanshow Polaris Pro guarantees that both staff and customers can locate products with unprecedented ease. This accelerates inventory management and enhances the shopping experience, culminating in elevated operational productivity.

Millisecond-Level Price Synchronization and Reliability: The Hanshow Polaris Pro series’ capability for millisecond-level timed updates synchronizes effortlessly with POS systems, facilitating immediate and accurate pricing across an entire retail network. This technology is robust enough to maintain functionality, ensuring consistent operation even during unforeseen network or power outages.

Eco-Friendly Manufacturing: Embodying Hanshow’s commitment to sustainability, the Polaris Pro is produced using clean-energy powered automation, reducing carbon footprint and maintaining high consistency and quality, The highly integrated design of the SiP chip lowers the number of electronic components and further reduces carbon emissions.

“Hanshow Polaris Pro isn’t just a new product; it’s a statement about where the retail industry can go when it embraces sustainability without compromising on functionality,” said Shiguo Hou, CEO of Hanshow. “This launch signifies our unwavering dedication to providing comprehensive, sustainable, and consumer-friendly retail solutions.”

Beyond the Hanshow Polaris Pro launch, Hanshow’s NRF 2024 showcase delivered a holistic approach to retail innovation. In-store marketing and AI-driven solutions taking center stage, Hanshow demonstrates how seamlessly integrated technology can personalize customer interactions, optimize store operations, and contribute to environmental sustainability.

Hanshow is advancing its vision for a greener, more digital and more sustainable future, with a commitment to creating positive impacts within the industry and delivering exceptional value to customers. Hanshow’s dedication to continuous innovation remains unwavering, and this dedication extends to its partners, stakeholders, and the entire community whose steadfast support has been integral to the company’s success. Hanshow looks to share its future and the exciting journey of upgrading the retail industry as part of this global community.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is one of the global leaders in the development and manufacturing of electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow’s solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores across more than 50 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

Contacts

info@hanshow.com