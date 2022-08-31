Hammerspace Appoints Industry Veteran John Harechmak to Lead Systems Engineering Teams and Drive Customer Success

Harechmak Joins Hammerspace from Cohesity to Bring Global Data Environment Architectures to Decentralized Organizations

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement—Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced the appointment of John Harechmak as the new Worldwide Vice President of Systems Engineering and Customer Success. In this role, Harechmak leads the solution architect team, oversees post-sales implementation and customer education, and ensures ongoing customer success. With Harechmak, Hammerspace rounds out a talented senior leadership team with a wealth of technology experience from organizations including Avere, Cohesity, DataDirect Networks (DDN), Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), FusionIO, NetApp, Panzura, Quantum, Qumulo, and Veritas/Symantec, among others.





Harechmak brings more than 30 years of experience in the data storage and management industry, successfully leading technical teams and helping customers solve their most challenging data management challenges with the latest innovative solutions and technologies. For the past four years, he built and led Cohesity’s worldwide technical sales and system engineering teams, focusing on customer experience and success. Prior to that, Harechmak served in various high-level systems engineering, technical sales and advanced services roles at a number of data storage companies, including NetApp, Nutanix, and Nimble Storage.

“For years, organizations have been seeking a way to share data across sites in the data center and the cloud, under one management interface, as one big namespace, and with optimized orchestration — but to no avail. Hammerspace has solved this difficult challenge and is shifting the data paradigm with its very powerful Global Data Environment,“ said Harechmak.

“Hammerspace’s revolutionary approach allows organizations to give their users, applications, and cloud services high-performance local access to data, no matter where it is stored, to accelerate data-driven projects from inception to collaboration to archive across decentralized environments. This approach is truly a game-changer,” he added.

Hammerspace introduced the world’s first and only Global Data Environment to connect global users and applications with their data, at the edge and on any existing data center or public cloud infrastructure. Organizations have struggled for decades with the challenge of using file data outside the data center where it was created. This limitation constrains the speed of research, innovation and growth of data-driven businesses. Hammerspace’s solution provides a Global Data Environment that unifies all data across storage silos into a single namespace, provides intelligent and efficient data orchestration, and provides high-performance local data access to remote applications and users wherever they reside around the world.

“John’s outstanding systems engineering background and strong reputation for driving customer success make him a great asset to our team,” said David Flynn, Founder and CEO at Hammerspace. “His proven success in dramatically scaling operations in high-growth businesses will be instrumental as we scale operations and drive customer success as decentralized organizations implement their global data architectures.”

