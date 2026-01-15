Hallmark Health Care Solutions Launches Resource Intelligence to Optimize Contingent Labor Sourcing

New performance-driven insights help health system leaders improve candidate quality, accelerate time to fill, and reduce administrative burden.

CHARLESTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hallmark Health Care Solutions, the leader in Workforce Intelligence and Enablement, today announced the upcoming availability of its new Resource Intelligence, designed to help health systems improve the speed and quality of contingent labor decisions by giving leaders access to richer, more actionable data. Clinical leaders face increasing pressure to fill shifts quickly while maintaining care quality, yet traditional sourcing methods rely on résumés, credentials, and manual processes that slow decision-making and offer limited insight into how individuals perform in real clinical environments.

Resource Intelligence accelerates the selection process by delivering performance-based insights drawn from actual experiences within the Hallmark platform. By enhancing traditional profile data with aggregated evaluations and engagement history, this feature enables decision makers to quickly identify proven performers, reduce manual effort, and make faster, more confident sourcing decisions across all categories of contingent labor, including agency-sourced candidates and employees within internal resource pools.

“As labor remains the largest expense in healthcare, totaling more than $900 billion annually, the need for smarter, more efficient workforce solutions has never been more urgent,” said Bharat Sundaram, CEO of Hallmark. “Clinical leaders routinely spend more than half their time sourcing candidates to fill open shifts. Hallmark is uniquely positioned to deliver the data and technology required to simplify that process, reduce costs, and improve workforce outcomes.”

Early customer feedback underscores the value of combining workforce analytics with frontline clinical insight to improve sourcing decisions and overall program performance, according to Annalee Starks, BSN, RN, of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System: “Flex Choice, as always, is extremely pleased with the recent advancements in the Hallmark technology. Analytics at our fingertips are needed in our industry, but when we can add that human touch of feedback, that is where we become INCREDIBLE. This date and information will help our program continue to exceed our goals. Thank you, Hallmark, for listening to your clients and producing a great product.”

About Hallmark

Hallmark is the leader in Workforce Intelligence and Enablement, providing technology for health systems and provider groups nationwide. The platform combines workforce intelligence, flexible workforce management, total workforce vendor management and provider enablement to help health systems optimize labor spend, integrate physician performance and compensation, and improve workforce engagement and retention.

Serving more than 50 health systems, Hallmark’s technology manages over $10B in physician compensation annually, enables sourcing of 25K+ clinicians, and supports over 100K+ users daily. By delivering real-time insights and AI-enabled automation, Hallmark empowers health system leaders to drive sustainable margin improvement while advancing access, quality, and staff well-being.

Discover why leading health systems trust Hallmark at hallmarkhcs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

