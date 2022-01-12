Home Business Wire HAI ROBOTICS Launches Innovative Demo Center in Silicon Valley
Robotics Tech Facility Showcases Next-Gen Warehouse Automation


FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. Inc. announced the grand opening of its Demo Center in Silicon Valley. HAI ROBOTICS, which recently secured $200M in Series C and Series D funding, has pioneered the Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System and the associated breakthrough capabilities for smart warehouses.

“The HAI ROBOTICS team is very excited to launch this state-of-the-art facility in Fremont. It will enable us to share our groundbreaking technology with local residents, schools, partners, and customers,” said Brian Zheng, HAI ROBOTICS U.S. General Manager.

The live robotics demo site features four types of ACR robots, three types of picking workstations, and a comprehensive HAIQ software and intelligent algorithm platform. The intelligent automation powered by the HAI ROBOTICS ACR system provides significant customer benefits, including:

– Rapid deployment time & 100% success rate – Full compliance with local regulations & OSHA standard, 6-week deployment upon delivery of robots, 300 successful deployments.

– Efficiency & accuracy – 300% throughput improvement, real estate optimization, 99.9% accuracy.

– Reliability & sustainability – Existing sites running for 3 years, annual asset maintenance.

– Flexibility & scalability – Easy-to-scale from few robots to hundreds of robots; integration with other autonomous guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

“Our innovative warehouse automation technology enables our customers to consistently achieve dramatic improvements in speed, efficiency, and order accuracy,” said Richie Chen, the company’s co-founder and CEO.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS, a trailblazer of Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) System, is committed to providing efficient, intelligent, flexible, and customized warehouse automation solutions through robotics technology and AI algorithms. It aims to create value for each factory and logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the world’s first of its kind.

Founded in 2016 with headquarters in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, the United States, and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. With more than 1,300 team members, the company has acquired over 600 global patents for core intellectual properties involving positioning, robot control, and warehouse management.

About HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A.

HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. Headquarters and Demo Center are located in Silicon Valley, California. We provide all required services, including sales, solutions, engineering, implementation, and support.

U.S.A. Demo Center will include the following:

– Four types of robots: multi-layer, double deep, carton-picking, telescopic lift

– Three types of picking workstations: on-robot, on-conveyor, HAIPORT-powered

– Comprehensive HAIQ software & intelligent algorithm platform

Contacts

Luke Lee

Head of Marketing, Americas

HAI ROBOTICS U.S.A. INC

luke.lee@hairobotics.com
+1 (714) 321-9404

