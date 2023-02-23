Habu Partners With Databricks to Bring Cross-platform Interoperable Clean Room Solutions for Data Driven Insights and Outcomes for Customers

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Collaboration Combines Habu’s Intuitive Data Clean Room Solution with Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform, Maintaining the Highest Level of Privacy and Governance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacleanroomsHabu, the global innovator in data clean room software, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the lakehouse company, that brings a native integration to each company’s platform providing customers with ease of use and cross-platform interoperability. The collaboration harnesses Habu’s powerful multi-cloud data clean room orchestration capabilities within the Databricks Lakehouse enabling companies to make smarter business decisions more quickly and at scale. The combination of the powerful data and analytics capabilities of Databricks with Habu’s advanced data collaboration solution provides a unique and comprehensive solution to customers.

“We are excited to be working with Habu to provide our customers with interoperable data clean room solutions on top of the Databricks Lakehouse Platform,” said Jay Bhankharia, Sr. Director of Data Partnerships at Databricks. “The native integration of our platforms will allow for seamless collaboration without moving or copying data through Delta Sharing, while ensuring that our customers are able to honor their commitment to user privacy.”

Data clean rooms are a proven way to enable organizations across numerous industries including media and entertainment, travel, healthcare, financial services, retail, and consumer packaged goods to enable the analysis of sensitive data while minimizing the risk of data exposure, while also ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations. Clean rooms require a solution that not only safely incorporates internal and external data sources but supports interoperability across clouds. With the integration between Habu and Databricks, customers will be able to incorporate data collaboration at scale, without use case limitations, across clouds without the need for all parties to require upfront and ongoing technical resources to implement and maintain.

“Habu continues to expand the breadth of partners across a broad ecosystem for data activation, measurement, identity, collaboration and insights for enterprises,” stated Matt Kilmartin, Co-founder and CEO of Habu. “This partnership continues our commitment to integrate seamlessly with existing tools and technology to accelerate business growth.

Key capabilities of the joint solution include:

  • Interoperability – Ability to collaborate with partners across cloud environments with no lock-in enabling our joint vision of enabling interoperability across the data ecosystem.
  • Intuitive User Interface – Simple, ease of use approach for collaborators to set up a clean room using an intuitive UI and start collaborating on data sets without technical knowledge.
  • No Data Replication – Habu’s clean room intelligence applications can be leveraged from wherever your data resides without data ever needing to be copied from Databricks through our integration with Delta Sharing.
  • Maximum Privacy & Governance – Develop and implement the level of privacy controls with your partners while maintaining data security and governance
  • Versatile Usability – No-code and low-code capabilities empower a wide variety of use cases that serves both business and data science teams

To learn more about how Habu and Databricks deliver innovative solutions for privacy safe data management and collaboration visit https://habu.com and https://databricks.com. Habu will also be accessible in the Databricks Marketplace.

About Habu

Habu is a global leader in data clean room software, enabling companies to benefit from the value of data without the risk. Habu connects data internally and externally with other departments, partners, customers, and providers in privacy safe and compliant ways for better collaboration, decision making and results. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. and Boston, MA. For more information on Habu Data Collaboration solutions visit www.habu.com.

