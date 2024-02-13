Gurucul Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Intelligent SIEM Leadership Compass Report

Gurucul’s Next-Gen SIEM scores “Strong Positive” across the board while also being named a Product Leader, Innovation Leader and Market Leader

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, the most visionary Next-Gen SIEM provider, today announced that it’s been recognized as an “Overall Leader” in the 2024 Intelligent SIEM Platforms Leadership Compass report from KuppingerCole Analyst AG. Gurucul’s Next Generation SIEM placed highest in three of the four leadership categories (Overall, Innovation and Product) and received a “Strong Positive” rating for Security, Functionality, Deployment, Interoperability, and Usability. The report highlighted Gurucul’s strong UEBA and security analytics capabilities, rapid and unlimited data collection, support for hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud, and geographically distributed environments, and more.





“Legacy SIEMs are simply not equipped to handle modern dynamic, data-intensive, complex environments,” said Nilesh Dherange, CTO at Gurucul. “Our Next-Gen SIEM offers real-time, prioritized, and actionable insights so SOC teams spend less time chasing alerts and more time eradicating threats and reducing dwell time. Our fantastic performance in this report is recognition that SIEMs must evolve, and that Gurucul is leading the way in that regard.”

The Intelligent SIEM Platforms Leadership Compass Report also highlights the following strengths of the Gurucul Next Generation SIEM:

Simple and flexible pricing models, with special licensing for MSSPs.

Strong and mature UEBA and security analytics capabilities supported by ML/DL.

Rapid and unlimited data collection, including cloud, identity systems, and IoT devices.

devices. Context-driven threat hunting and attack investigation.

Dynamic and precise response with dynamically generated playbooks.

Good support for hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud, and geographically distributed environments.

Automated data parsing.

Federated search across distributed architectures and a wide range of storage models.

Attack chain identification capability across a wide range of security telemetry.

Gurucul Next-Gen SIEM offers a cloud-native, unified and modular platform for consolidating core SOC solutions into a single pane of glass aligned with the evolving needs of the modern enterprise threat landscape. It leverages over 2,500 Machine Learning Models powered by data science to produce actionable risk intelligence and can quickly identify and address new, emerging and unknown threats that evade rule-based ML solutions. This drastically reduces overall operational expenses while improving the efficiency of Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) programs and reducing threat detection time from weeks or months to minutes or hours.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass is a tool that provides an overview of a particular market segment and identifies the leaders within that market segment. Its analysis is based on long experience in the market and a broad range of input from customers, users, KuppingerCole advisory projects, product documentation, a questionnaire shared with relevant respondents and other sources.

A complimentary copy of the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Intelligent SIEM is available here, and you can learn more about Gurucul’s Next-Gen SIEM at https://gurucul.com/products/gurucul-siem.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Analytics and Operations Platform provides customers with Next Generation SIEM, Open XDR, UEBA, and Identity and Access Analytics in one unified platform. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance, and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

