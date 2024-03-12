Gurobi Launches “Gurobi Gives Back” Program to Support Non-Profit Organizations Worldwide

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DecisionIntelligence—Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is proud to announce the launch of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, “Gurobi Gives Back.” This program provides free, full-featured Gurobi licenses and expert technical guidance for qualifying non-profit organizations working to support at least one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.





With a steadfast commitment to leveraging optimization for the greater good, Gurobi recognizes the critical role that non-profit organizations play in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges. The “Gurobi Gives Back” program aims to equip these organizations with the same powerful, full-featured Gurobi licenses that commercial customers enjoy, but at no cost—ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their ability to make optimal decisions and maximize their impact.

“Gurobi is deeply committed to making a positive impact on the world, and we believe that by empowering non-profit organizations with our technology, we can amplify their efforts towards creating a more sustainable and equitable future,” said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. “We’re excited to see the innovative ways in which these organizations will use optimization to solve complex problems and drive meaningful change.”

The “Gurobi Gives Back” program is now accepting applications. Non-profit organizations are encouraged to seize this opportunity to enhance their decision-making capabilities and optimize their impact.

To learn more about the “Gurobi Gives Back” program, please visit the Gurobi website.

