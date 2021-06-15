Home Business Wire GuidePoint Security Launches Capture the Flag (CTF) Services to Help Organizations Improve...
Business Wire

GuidePoint Security Launches Capture the Flag (CTF) Services to Help Organizations Improve their Security Maturity

di Business Wire

Cybersecurity Solutions Leader’s Services Provide a Unique Perspective to Security Practitioner Capabilities

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#capturetheflagGuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, today announced the launch of its new Capture the Flag (CTF) Services. These new offerings ensure organizations’ users gain increased knowledge for improving their offensive and defensive security skills.

From a Red Team perspective, users will gain more knowledge and practical experience with offensive tools, tactics and procedures. From a Blue Team perspective, defenders will be able to directly translate learnings from CTF exercises into improved testing for vulnerabilities and better understand how vulnerabilities are exploited so that they can better defend against potential attacks.

GuidePoint’s CTF Service can be run remotely or onsite and provides the following capabilities:

  • Cyber Range: A lab environment where security practitioners can expand their knowledge of new attacks and defenses with methodologies that are similar to their production environment.
  • Capture the Flag Competitions: Challenge events where individuals or teams compete against one another in a “Jeopardy-style” game, solving real-world hacking problems in a lab environment.
  • Challenge Labs for New Hires/Existing Hires: Labs where managers can evaluate the technical aspects of their new hire or promotion candidates before, during or after the initial technical interview.
  • Custom Services: GuidePoint Security can create other types of labs and competitions to meet a customer’s specific requirements.

With GuidePoint’s CTF Services, security teams gain a bird’s eye view of the lab environment including visibility of the challenges presented to the target audience, as well as administrative access to the dashboards needed to monitor the infrastructure.

“It’s known that organizations don’t have enough skilled cybersecurity professionals to address all of the challenges and threats today,” said Victor Wieczorek, VP of AppSec and Threat and Attack Simulation, GuidePoint Security. “Our CTF Services are designed to help fill this gap and provide organizations with hands-on methods for improving the skills of their security practitioners.”

To learn more about GuidePoint’s new CTF Service, please visit: www.guidepointsecurity.com/ctf-services and register for our upcoming CTF, available to any users.

About GuidePoint Security

GuidePoint Security provides trusted cybersecurity expertise, solutions and services that help organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Our experts act as your trusted advisor to understand your business and challenges, helping you through an evaluation of your cybersecurity posture and ecosystem to expose risks, optimize resources and implement best-fit solutions. GuidePoint’s unmatched expertise has enabled a third of Fortune 500 companies and more than half of the U.S. government cabinet-level agencies to improve their security posture and reduce risk. Learn more at www.guidepointsecurity.com.

Contacts

Danielle Ostrovsky

Danielle.ostrovsky@guidepointsecurity.com
410-302-9459

Articoli correlati

Cotton & Company Has Achieved the CMMC Certified Third Party Assessor Organization Candidate Designation

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#100PercentCotton--COTTON & COMPANY LLP announced today that they have achieved the Certified Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO)...
Continua a leggere

Parade Technologies Announces World’s First Integrated Display eDP Timing Controller with Embedded Source Drivers and Touchscreen Controller for Notebook LTPS and Oxide In-Cell Panels

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan OTC: 4966.TWO) today announced the TC3400 and TC3402, the world’s first highly...
Continua a leggere

Deckard Technologies Signs Master Services Agreement with Swain County, NC, to Identify Short-term Rentals and Assist Community in Simplifying Permit Process

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rentalscape short-term rental platform provides fairness in tax equity and supports county with tax dollars from under-reported occupancy taxes SAN...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cotton & Company Has Achieved the CMMC Certified Third Party Assessor Organization Candidate Designation

Business Wire