Guide Announces Enhanced Greenhouse Partnership and Concierge Trial Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guide, the leading candidate experience platform, announces recognition by Greenhouse, the hiring software company, as a Customer-Preferred Partner. Today, the company also launched Guide Concierge, a free 30-day trial program exclusively for Greenhouse customers that includes 1-on-1 setup help from a Candidate Experience Specialist.

Guide joins an exclusive group of the most valuable partner integrations most chosen by existing Greenhouse customers. Guide’s integration with Greenhouse, now combined with a free trial and 1-on-1 expert assistance, empowers talent teams to rapidly improve their candidate experience with minimal setup time and risk.

“We want to deliver our candidates a white glove experience, and Guide understands the real problems interview coordinators face. They designed a solution that reduces manual lift in logistics and auditing, while enabling a truly unique candidate experience,” said Darla Downing, Head of Talent Operations at Netlify.

“Guide is thrilled to be a part of the Greenhouse Hiring Cloud and recognized as a Customer-Preferred Partner. This shows that organizations see direct business impact by investing in candidate experience,” says Troy Sultan, CEO. “Greenhouse customers are on the cutting-edge of talent acquisition. In today’s hiring environment, we’re seeing a strong trend of talent teams prioritizing candidate experience as a de facto part of their toolset and pulling ahead in the talent war as a result.”

Guide customers benefit from increased candidate engagement, higher offer acceptance rates and increased recruiter efficiency. Greenhouse customers can request a walkthrough and free trial of Guide’s candidate experience platform here.

About Guide:

Guide is a new way to eliminate offer declines and win hires over the competition. With Guide, talent teams send candidates a single hub to access everything needed during the interview process, from prep materials to links, schedules, status updates, branding and more that drives increased engagement, higher win rates, and reduced hiring costs.

Based in San Francisco, Guide powers the candidate experience for the top talent teams at companies like One Medical, Gitlab, MongoDB, Roblox, MURAL, Reddit and more.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what’s next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has over 700 employees around the world supporting more than 7,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

