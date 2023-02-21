Guerrilla RF to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GUER–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), a leading provider of state-of-the-art RF and microwave communications solutions, today announced that its CEO, Ryan Pratt, and VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess will present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California, on March 12-14, 2023.





The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the country for select small-cap companies. The event is invitation-only and offers a format where investors can hear from the companies’ executive management through small group meetings, fireside chat presentations, one-on-ones, and panels.

Guerrilla RF CEO Ryan Pratt will discuss highlights of the company’s strong success to date, high-performance RF solutions, and its strategy for out-sized growth going forward, which includes:

Product revenue (CAGR) growth of 66% since 2018, and 31% since 2019

Gross margin of 59%

Target customers including market leaders such as Tesla, CommScope, Molex, Wilson Electronics, Nokia, and others

Directly addressable markets covering automotive, 5G , satellite communications, aerospace, and defense

, satellite communications, aerospace, and defense Increasing investment into expanding engineering and sales teams, R&D, and new GaN (gallium nitride) power amplifier and SoI (silicon-on-insulator) products

Production, sales, and product goals for 2023

Ryan Pratt, CEO, commented, “Guerrilla RF will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2023, which is a testament to our corporate fundamentals and core focus of serving unmet needs in the high growth 5G, automotive, satellite communications, aerospace, and defense markets. We look forward to fielding questions from analysts and investors, hosting one-on-ones, and discussing the company’s strategy to address these markets with high-performance radio-frequency semiconductor solutions.”

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Guerrilla RF, Inc., develops and manufactures high-performance state-of-the-art radiofrequency (RF) and microwave communication solutions for wireless OEMs in multiple high-growth market segments, that include network infrastructure for 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. The Company has an extensive portfolio of 100+ high-performance RF and microwave semiconductor devices with 50+ new products in development. As one of the fastest growing semiconductor firms in the industry, Guerrilla RF drives innovation through its R&D to commercialization initiatives and focuses on product excellence and custom solutions to underserved markets. To date, the Company has shipped over 150 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual “Inc. 5000” list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top “Inc. 500” list for the second year in a row. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

