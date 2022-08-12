Guerrilla RF Reports Continued Growth in its Second Quarter of 2022, Despite Global Supply Chain Issues

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) (the “Company” or “Guerrilla RF”) reported financial results for its second quarter, which ended on June 30, 2022.





“I am encouraged by the progress we have made, in particular, the design wins that we continue to gain and the new opportunities that we are uncovering in the medium and long term,” said Ryan Pratt, Founder, and CEO.

The Company reported total sales of $3.1 million in Q2 2022. This was a 10.4% increase year-over-year from the $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2021). Overall, Guerrilla RF achieved a 24.6% increase in revenue year-to-date, with $7.0 million for the first two quarters of 2022 compared to $5.6 million for the prior year period. Although the Company’s primary focus continues to be product sales, there was a year-over-year increase of 72.3% in royalty revenue for the quarter and a 53.8% increase for the six months ending June 30, 2022. The Company reported royalty revenue of $226 thousand in Q2 2022, compared to $131 thousand in Q2 2021.

The Company is well positioned to provide products for an evolving automotive market, where more manufacturers are moving to the production of electric vehicles (EVs). These EVs will increasingly rely on the kind of products Guerrilla RF produces. Guerrilla RF continues to make a significant investment in research and development, as well as sales and marketing. Guerrilla RF invested almost twice as much in research and development in Q2 2022, compared to Q2 2021. The Company also invested almost twice as much in sales and marketing, $1.2 million in Q2 2022, compared to $649 thousand in Q2 2021. The administration costs increased on a year-over-year comparative basis by $886 thousand, partially as a result of being a public company. Interest expenses saw a sharp year-over-year comparative basis decrease from $161 thousand to $71 thousand.

“Today, we announced a debt funding of $8 million for Guerrilla RF,” Ryan Pratt also said. “This non-dilutive capital allows the Company to continue to execute on its strategic plan.”

Q2 2022 Highlights:

Continued investment into both research and development and sales and marketing

Year-over-year comparative revenue increased by 10.4%, and YTD revenue increased by 24.6%

Five new products were released in Q2 2022, bringing the total products available to 108

GUERRILLA RF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Product shipments $ 2,860,916 $ 2,665,997 Royalties 226,434 131,423 Total 3,087,350 2,797,420 Direct product costs 1,277,759 1,100,118 Gross Profit 1,809,591 1,697,302 Operating Expenses: Research and development 2,016,934 1,060,532 Sales and marketing 1,169,435 649,071 General and administrative 1,263,730 377,641 Total Operating Expenses 4,450,099 2,087,244 Operating Loss (2,640,508 ) (389,942 ) Interest expense (70,853 ) (160,828 ) Other income (expenses) (30,251 ) – Total other income (expenses), net (101,104 ) (160,828 ) Net loss $ (2,741,612 ) $ (550,770 ) Net loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 )

GUERRILLA RF, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,



2022



(unaudited) December 31,



2021 Assets Cash $ 1,704,730 $ 5,313,985 Accounts receivable, net 2,043,723 1,667,006 Inventories, net 1,795,623 1,439,014 Prepaid expense 761,103 1,187,418 Total Current Assets 6,305,179 9,607,423 Operating lease right-of-use assets 247,408 – Property, plant, and equipment, net 4,873,519 1,027,312 Total Assets $ 11,426,106 $ 10,634,735 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Short-term debt $ 5,117 $ 5,117 Operating lease, current portion 118,826 – Finance lease, current portion 713,158 118,420 Accounts payable and accrued expenses Loan agreements 1,920,122 1,190,638 1,186,443 – Total Current Liabilities 3,947,861 1,309,980 Operating lease 130,151 – Finance lease 2,675,998 264,347 Notes payable 144,783 144,783 Total Liabilities 6,898,793 1,719,110 Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 $ – $ – Common stock, $.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 33,234,894 and 33,222,192 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 3,323 3,322 Additional paid-in-capital 24,178,094 23,958,705 Accumulated deficit (19,654,104 ) (15,046,402 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,527,313 8,915,625 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 11,426,106 $ 10,634,735

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) for wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, mission-critical military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, and linear PAs (power amplifiers) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the Company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

