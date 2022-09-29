Guerrilla RF Delivers Adobe ColdFusion Summit Keynote October 3

Presentation Kicks Off Summit, Highlights GRF’s Successful Implementation of Adobe’s Leading Web Applications Development Platform

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), announces today it is delivering the keynote address at next week’s Adobe ColdFusion Summit at The Mirage in Las Vegas, NV – a marquee event highlighting the capabilities and features of Adobe’s premier web applications development platform. GRF’s presentation will kick off Adobe’s 10th edition of the summit at 9:00 a.m. PDT on October 3.





The keynote will be delivered by Jim Ahne, Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Automotive & Infrastructure Products, and Brian Sappey, Vice President of Software Development. They will showcase the company’s ability to leverage ColdFusion in its development environment, dramatically reducing the time associated with website creation and optimization.

“We’re honored to be selected as the keynote speakers for this year’s ColdFusion Summit,” says Ahne. “Our experiences with the Adobe platform have been nothing short of extraordinary, allowing us to rapidly develop new content and customized toolsets in a fraction of the time it takes with traditional website development. We look forward to sharing our story with the Adobe development community, highlighting the various ways in which their platform addressed a multitude of challenges we were facing.”

The Adobe ColdFusion Summit is an in-person training and networking event running October 3 – 4. To obtain an event pass, please visit the ColdFusion Summit registration page.

Additional information surrounding Guerrilla RF’s experiences with the ColdFusion platform can be found in a case study on guerrilla-rf.com/adobe/article.

About Guerrilla RF, Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments – including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, DSAs (digital step attenuators), and linear PAs (power amplifiers) – the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 100 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine‘s annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company’s filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

