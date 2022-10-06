guardDog.ai Recognized for IoT Security Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeyondVPN—Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a growing leader in cyber security protection for consumers and businesses, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “IoT Security Analytics Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

guardDog.ai’s selection as “IoT Security Analytics Solution of the Year” positions the company and offering from a field of more than 4,100 nominations from all over the world and acknowledges guardDog.ai as a 2022 winner alongside an impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger information security industry. Other winners include: Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, MasterCard Networks, Fortinet, Mandiant, Darktrace, Aqua Security, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), NortonLifeLock, Mimecast, Abnormal Security, Neustar, OpenText, Elastic, HUMAN Security, and Proofpoint, among many others.

guardDog.ai’s Fido is an easy to install plug and protect style device for each network router or entry point. It pairs with cloud based Proactive Cloud Services (PCS) for continually updated support from the AI-driven software that detects suspicious activity or threats that other device management products can’t see. The solution’s continual source of product and services for the channel make it attractive to channel providers and end user organizations everywhere.

guardDog.ai’s cloud-based software service and companion device work together to simplify network security by exposing invisible threats on networks in “edge territory.” The solution’s patented technology addresses and prevents cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments, using a cloud-based Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered database to see and thwart these attempted exploits before they can enter the network and succeed in planting viruses, phishware or ransomware attempts.

The solution is designed to make advanced cybersecurity accessible for small, mid-market, and distributed organizations without complexity. It can be easily deployed on hardware, in virtualized environments, embedded systems, and more, offering automatic protection at the network level.

Additionally, management of the service, incident and severity level reporting, and access to additional advanced features are accessed through a cloud-based security operations dashboard.

“We’re thrilled to stand among the winners circle in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. For the first time, we’re providing the world with a cybersecurity system that is accessible to virtually everyone. It can see the risks device management solutions don’t cover and can typically thwart any attempted exploit it detects in milliseconds,” said Peter Bookman, guardDog.ai ‘s CEO. “The landscape of cybersecurity has been altered dramatically by a collision of forces and the attack surface has grown exponentially. Traditional solutions are no longer adequate so we will continue to rethink our approach to cybersecurity – making sure it’s intelligent, capable, automatic and simplified.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, are grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. There’s a pervasive and growing issue with even simple IoT devices that may have a network connection and pose a risk on the network that organizations simply can’t see,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “guardDog.ai is delivering breakthrough innovation in the IoT security space that can truly meet these new and perpetual challenges. Their software service simplifies cybersecurity management with AI-powered autonomous detection and response technology, and we are thrilled to congratulate the guardog.ai team for taking home a well-deserved 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award.”

About guardDog.ai

Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, guardDog.ai has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service that works together with a companion Fido unit to simplify network security. The solution provides protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, is grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

