GTY Technology’s Questica Inc. launches InTuition Revenue Model for Higher Education Budget Managers

The software tool automates University of Delaware’s budget model for fast, easy tuition forecasts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Questica Inc. (“Questica”), a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (“GTY”) and a leader in budget solutions for publicly funded organizations, launches Questica InTuition, a revenue model to empower Higher Education budget managers with the ability to easily forecast tuition revenue using the University of Delaware budget model.

“Simply put, Questica InTuition takes inputs, makes calculations and produces outputs for revenue modeling,” says Craig Ross, CEO of Questica. “Higher education budget managers can now make complex forecasts quickly, easily and accurately – we are excited to provide this level of automation to Questica clients.”

Enrollment is a critical factor for education institutions and accurately predicting forecasted numbers allows for superior planning. The Questica team worked with an existing higher education client to develop a model that was adapted from noted academic paper, “University of Delaware Budget Model.” Questica InTuition uses historical enrollment patterns to estimate statistics like future enrollment per semester and determines budgets from tuition revenue that those enrollments will generate. The solution computes various tuition modelling scenarios and creates accurate trend reports for tuition costs on go-forward enrollment.

Clients that utilize Questica InTuition will work with a Questica consultant who will implement the tool and provide training on its usage. The solution is delivered as a set of calculation templates within Questica’s Advanced Calculation Engine (ACE) module, providing a highly configurable system.

The Questica InTuition Revenue Model is available as an additional tool in the Higher Education Budgeting Software.

For over 20 years, Questica has partnered with public sector organizations to enable data- driven budgeting and decision-making, while increasing data accuracy, productivity and improving stakeholder trust. Over 700 organizations are using Questica’s budgeting, performance, transparency and engagement software solutions. For more information about Questica, visit www.questica.com.

GTY Technology (GTY) brings leading cloud software together to deliver modern solutions for state and local governments, education institutions and healthcare organizations. More than 3,000 agencies across North America leverage GTY solutions to deliver better outcomes for their constituents by improving the way they engage stakeholders and manage their resources. Built for the public sector, the intuitive suite of solutions support the policy, regulation and compliance requirements unique to the public sector. Public Administrative solutions for budgeting (Questica and Sherpa), grants management (eCivis) and procurement solutions for both government buyers and suppliers (Bonfire) and (DemandStar) to modernize the end-to-end sourcing process and improve efficiency, transparency and collaboration. Civic Engagement solutions for payments (CityBase) and permits (OpenCounter) deliver efficiencies while improving citizen access and satisfaction. To learn more about the GTY platform and the positive impact it has on the people and communities it serves visit: www.gtytechnology.com.

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 130 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and Dallas. The firm has assets under management totaling $35 billion and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, IT infrastructure, services, and software sectors. The real estate team focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

