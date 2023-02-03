GTS to Partner With Jukebox to Bring Music Royalties as an Investable Asset Class to the Masses

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GTS Securities LLC, a leading electronic market maker across global financial instruments, and JKBX (“Jukebox”), the first platform that will offer fans, retail investors and music lovers the opportunity to invest in music royalties at scale, today announced the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) that creates a strategic partnership between the two. The agreement brings together the music industry expertise of JKBX and the financial markets, trading and technology expertise of GTS.

The partnership builds on GTS’s success as a leading market participant in trading global equities, futures, fixed income and ETFs – and one of the largest designated market makers at the New York Stock Exchange.

Music rights as an asset class have been traded since the creation of copyright laws, but they have never been available to retail investors to trade at scale. JKBX will transform the music industry by unlocking access to this asset class, offering shares in music royalties of hit songs and popular artists from all eras on its platform via a series of Reg A+ filings. JKBX currently has over $1.7 billion in music rights exclusively secured and anticipates launching by the end of 2023 with over $4 billion of rights.

“ GTS excels in making markets for every major financial asset class and providing enhanced liquidity through sophisticated, real-time pricing,” said Ari Rubenstein, co-founder and CEO of GTS Securities LLC. “ This same expertise can be applied to music royalties, which represent the next exciting tradeable asset class. JKBX, with its music royalties platform and extensive catalog rights, is an ideal partner for us.”

Scott Cohen, CEO of JKBX, said, “ A handful of private equity firms, multinational corporations and major labels control the most valuable music rights in the world. JKBX’s platform will allow these entities and other significant rights holders to unlock the true value of these assets by offering them to retail investors to buy and sell in a regulated marketplace. This innovative approach enhances current global music business revenue streams and adds a multi-billion-dollar opportunity on top. We look forward to working with GTS and revolutionizing the ownership of royalties.”

This innovative partnership will drive music royalties as an asset class to the next level and a broader market, bringing the known benefits of liquidity and transparency delivered by GTS in traditional financial markets.

About GTS

GTS Securities LLC is a global electronic market maker, powered by combining market expertise with innovative, proprietary technology. As a quantitative trading firm continually building for the future, GTS leverages the latest in artificial intelligence systems and sophisticated pricing models to bring consistency, efficiency, and transparency to today’s financial markets. GTS accounts for 3-5% of daily cash equities volume in the U.S. and is a leading Designated Market Maker (DMM) at the New York Stock Exchange, responsible for nearly $13 trillion of market capitalization. For more information on GTS, please visit www.gtsx.com.

About JKBX

JKBX is the premiere royalties technology platform built to expand opportunities for all participants by revolutionizing the ownership of royalty streams. For more information on JKBX, please visit jkbx.com. Join our waitlist here.

JKBX does not currently intend or plan on conducting any Regulation A offering. Rather, JKBX may sponsor yet-to-be formed entities that may raise capital pursuant to Regulation A. The information provided above does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of interest in any securities offering. Any indication of interest provided may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind prior to being accepted following any qualification of an applicable Regulation A offering, and any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities will be made only by means of an offering circular. No money or other consideration is hereby being solicited, and will not be accepted without such potential investor having been provided the applicable offering document.

Joining the JKBX platform neither constitutes an indication of interest in any securities offering nor involves any obligation or commitment of any kind.

