growth[period] Appoints Kim Pack as Senior Advisor – Strategy

TYSONS CORNER, Virginia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--growth[period], a strategic advisory firm serving public- and private-sector clients at moments of growth, complexity, and transformation, today announced that Kim Pack has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor - Strategy.

Ms. Pack brings a distinguished record of leadership, strategic execution, and trusted advisory experience to growth[period]. In this role, she will help advance the firm’s mission of delivering high-impact advisory services while expanding growth[period]’s capabilities and partnerships across its core markets.

“Ms. Packs leadership, judgment, and depth of experience make her an exceptional addition to our senior team,” said Courtney B. Spaeth, CEO of growth[period]. “As our clients navigate increasingly complex operating and risk environments, her expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver impactful solutions. We are thrilled to welcome her to the firm.”

Ms. Pack is widely respected for her ability to operate at the intersection of strategy, execution, and stakeholder engagement. Throughout her career, she has advised senior leaders, built high-performing teams, and guided organizations through periods of growth and transition.

Ms. Pack has more than 35 years of leadership experience across the federal and commercial markets, with a background spanning strategic planning, IT services, management consulting, and business development and capture. Most recently, she served as President of Federal at AIS, where she supported clients in navigating complex government markets. Previously, she was CEO of Wolf Den Associates, advising organizations ranging from $10 million to $20 billion in revenue. In this role, Ms. Pack guided leadership teams in driving operational excellence, accelerating growth, and positioning companies for long-term, sustainable success.

About growth[period]

For more than 19 years, growth[period] is a leading international strategic business development and transaction advisory services firm. We specialize in delivering sustainable solutions that improve our clients' overall market performance. The firm is recognized globally as a leading provider to growing and established clients seeking assistance to complete sophisticated corporate and technology transactions; manage entry into the federal government contracting industry; navigate the federal marketplace; support partnering strategies; and advise on diligence matters. With deep global roots, growth[period] has more than 90 experts and offices across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.growthprd.com.

