Groups Recover Together Invests in Technology Assisted Treatment to Remove Barriers for Americans in Recovery From Substance Use Disorders

Leading addiction treatment provider launches new technology initiatives to close gaps in care and address health-related social needs.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today at HLTH, Cooper Zelnick, Chief Revenue Officer of Groups Recover Together (Groups), the nationwide leader in value-based care for substance use disorder treatment, took a bold stance on the challenges of access and the role of technology in recovery.

“The burden to overcome barriers to care shouldn’t be shouldered by those with a substance use disorder” said Zelnick. “In order to reverse the trend of rising overdose deaths, providers have a responsibility to invest in technology that can improve access and outcomes.”

Technology Assisted Treatment is about meeting members where they are, increasing access to care and removing barriers by partnering with technology leaders.

“Taking that first step to reach out for help is huge,” said Dr. Jacob “Gus” Crothers, Chief Medical and Outcomes Officer at Groups, “but we know that helping members tackle their health-related social needs is critical in sustaining recovery. Access to current technology and its benefits can’t be taken for granted in our community.”

Group’s Technology Assisted Treatment program has three launch elements with more to follow:

Smartphones – Groups is providing members a free Android phone and wireless plan, pre-loaded with the Groups mobile app . This program began in Indiana and is now scaling nationwide.

– Groups is providing members a free Android phone and wireless plan, pre-loaded with the Groups mobile . This program began in Indiana and is now scaling nationwide. Tablets – All 150+ offices are now outfitted with tablets so that members can complete intake, meet their care teams, and personalize their care journeys. Access to tablets will be expanded to remote members in 2023.

– All 150+ offices are now outfitted with tablets so that members can complete intake, meet their care teams, and personalize their care journeys. Access to tablets will be expanded to remote members in 2023. Hybrid groups – Groups has collaborated with Owl Labs to equip all group meeting rooms with cutting-edge, AI-powered, 360-degree cameras and wide-screen monitors. Additionally, Groups care teams have worked with Owl Labs to adhere to the best practices for blending in-person and virtual experiences. These investments allow members to participate in care and support each other regardless of their location or their preference for modality of care (telehealth or in-person).

Thanks to Groups’ value-based reimbursement model, the company is well-positioned to invest in supplemental programs that address barriers to care and social determinants of health in the highest-need populations.

“These investments are aligned with our broader mission to bring Groups’ life-saving treatment model to all who need it,” said Colleen Nicewicz, CEO of Groups. “Seventy-four percent of our members are still with us in recovery after six months, which is three times higher than the national average. We’re confident our investments in Technology Assisted Treatment will help more people sustain their recovery from the chronic disease of addiction.”

Groups is currently serving 15,000 members across 150+ offices nationwide. Membership has more than tripled since the start of the pandemic. Today, more than 30% of all Groups members live 50+ miles from a Groups office and the role of technology in recovery has never been more important.

About Groups Recover Together:

Groups Recover Together meets members where they are, recovering from the chronic disease of addiction in more than 150 communities across the country. Our industry-leading treatment model blends medication-assisted treatment (MAT) with in-person and virtual group therapy built on a foundation of harm reduction and personalized assistance with health-related social needs. Learn more at joingroups.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

