GroupBy Receives 2022 Merit Award for Technology

Leading Product Discovery Company Selected as Gold Technology Award Winner for eCommerce

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, announces that it received the Gold 2022 Merit Award for Technology in the eCommerce category for its Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Retail AI.

GroupBy was founded in 2013 with the vision of creating a fundamentally better eCommerce user experience. Its cloud-native, SaaS-based Product Discovery Platform Powered by Google Cloud Retail AI provides shoppers with the world’s most relevant and personalized B2B and B2C eCommerce search and recommendations experiences.

“We’re proud of our team and our company’s impact on driving the retail industry forward through tech innovation,” says GroupBy CEO Roland Gossage. “The Gold 2022 Merit Award for Technology in the eCommerce category is a testament to our daily hard work and dedication we provide to our customers.”

The Merit Awards recognize the efforts of global industries and the markets they serve, acknowledging that they have contributed to the market’s continued growth worldwide. Merit Awards’ judges include respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff. Each category has a gold, silver and bronze level recipient.

For more info about the 2022 Merit Awards’ Technology winners, visit https://www.merit-awards.com/winners-technology-category.

