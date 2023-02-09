<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Grindr to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Grindr to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor events.

Deutsche Bank’s 31st Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Fireside Chat Monday, February 27, 2023, 2:40 PM – 3:20 PM ET

Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

Palm Beach, FL

Susquehanna 12th Annual Technology Conference

Conducting virtual investor meetings, Friday, March 3, 2023

Chief Financial Officer, Vanna Krantz

Virtual

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Fireside Chat Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM PT

Chief Executive Officer, George Arison

San Francisco, CA

A live webcast of each presentation or fireside chat will be made available on Grindr’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the event.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at each of the listed conferences.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 11 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $274.7 million, representing an increase of 42% year-over-year; fiscal year 2022 revenue totaled $975.2 million,...
Continua a leggere

COPT Reports Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
EPS of $1.53 for Full Year; FFO per Share, as Adjusted for Comparability, of $2.36 Core Portfolio 93% Occupied and 95%...
Continua a leggere

The Chemours Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Provides Full Year 2023 Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered record annual results in TSS and APM driven by strong secular tailwinds WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CC--The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire