<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Fourth Quarter and Full...
Business Wire

Grindr Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A on the Say Technologies platform to enable shareholders to submit questions in connection with its upcoming earnings release. Grindr is scheduled to host a live discussion of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit app.saytechnologies.com/grindr-2022-q4. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings discussion.

A link to the live discussion of the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.grindr.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Grindr Inc.

With roughly 11 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Contacts

Investors:
IR@grindr.com

Media:
Press@grindr.com

Articoli correlati

Super Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) (“SGHC” or “Super Group”), the parent company of Betway, a leading...
Continua a leggere

BigBear.ai to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on March 13, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BBAI--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

ForgeRock Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARR was $229.6 million for Q4 2022, growing 25% year-over-year Total revenue was $217.5 million in 2022, growing 23% year-over-year Subscription...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Super Group to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire