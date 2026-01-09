Grindr Announces Leadership Appointments

Tristan Pineiro Appointed Chief Marketing Officer; Zac Katz Named Chief Legal Officer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr Inc., the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, today announced the appointment of Tristan Pineiro to Chief Marketing Officer and Zac Katz to Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, and Head of Global Affairs, effective immediately.

“These appointments reflect the scope and responsibility Zac and Tristan deliver on daily,” said George Arison, CEO of Grindr. “They are distinctive leaders who consistently raise the bar on how we execute on our ambitious vision for Grindr.”

Pineiro has led a significant repositioning of Grindr’s brand through the Global Gayborhood platform, strengthening cultural relevance, expanding how audiences and partners understand Grindr’s value, and making the platform more accessible to advertisers. Under his leadership, marketing and communications has become a strategic growth lever for Grindr, as the company built a global content and experiences engine, delivering brand-defining moments across global markets that translate product innovation into trust and engagement.

As Chief Legal Officer Katz will continue to lead Grindr’s legal, privacy, government affairs, and social impact strategies. Since joining the company, he has scaled the legal function, supported Grindr’s responsibilities as a public company, stewarded responsible innovation as the business becomes AI-first, and overseen a significant increase in the output of Grindr for Equality, the company’s social impact initiative.

“With a vision as bold as ours – to build the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket – we need leaders who can match its scale,” Arison added. “In less than three years, Tristan has architected a brand transformation that is culture-defining and deeply resonant with our users. Zac’s remit goes significantly beyond the legal function, encompassing privacy, government affairs, and our global advocacy work around gay rights and public health through Grindr for Equality. He has built a strategic engine with real impact for both our business and the community. The two of them have been invaluable partners to me and the entire leadership team at Grindr.”

ABOUT GRINDR INC.

With more than 15 million average monthly active users, Grindr (NYSE: GRND) has grown to become the Global Gayborhood in Your Pocket™, on a mission to make a world where the lives of our global community are free, equal, and just. Available in 190+ countries and territories, Grindr is often the primary way for its users to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Since 2015, Grindr for Equality has advanced human rights, health, and safety for millions of LGBTQ+ people in partnership with organizations in every region of the world. Grindr has offices in West Hollywood, the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Investors:

IR@grindr.com

Media:

Press@grindr.com