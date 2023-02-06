Greenergy Data Centers Bring Sustainable Data Center Services to the Baltics with Juniper Networks

Juniper provides an automated and reliable network infrastructure with no downtime for Greenergy Data Centers’ 24/7 mission-critical business

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Greenergy Data Centers (GDC), the largest and most energy-efficient data center company in the Baltics, has deployed Juniper’s cloud-ready data center and AI-driven enterprise solutions to support its business and data center operations.

GDC is the first and only large-scale data center in the Baltics, offering enterprises, government agencies and managed service providers a place to safely store their mission-critical data while minimizing their environmental footprint. The GDC data center is a 14,500-square-meter, 31.5-megawatt facility. Multiple levels of physical security keep the premises secure. Redundant power and digital infrastructure systems support highly reliable operations.

Renewable energy sources and the Nordic climate lower cooling-related power consumption in the data center. Residual heat generated by equipment is used to warm GDC’s offices, and it also has the technical capacity to share excess heat with a district heating plant, which can then be used by local homes and offices. GDC was determined to support its data center operations with a network that aligns with its sustainability values and chose Juniper to enable its control, infrastructure and office network. Juniper is committed to sustainable business, with a focus on innovative networking solutions that help customers reduce environmental impact while attaining their digital transformation goals.

The Juniper network supports the company’s integrated building and power management system, with thousands of telemetry sensors that facilitate the delivery of safe, reliable power. Hundreds of motion-activated thermal cameras connect to the network in support of GDC’s efforts to provide the highest levels of physical security.

The Network

GDC relies on Juniper for its access network. Mist AI™ offers the organization visibility into its wireless network and an easier way to build and configure the network, resulting in less cost, increased productivity, improved efficiency and reduced errors. Juniper Access Points and Juniper EX Switches deliver faster, more reliable connectivity in Greenergy’s network operations center, day-use client offices, assembly rooms and warehouse. Juniper cloud services, driven by Mist AI, streamline and automate most network operations.

GDC uses Juniper QFX Series Switches for its core network, the Juniper vSRX Virtual Firewall for next-generation, virtualized firewall services, and the Juniper vMX Universal Routing Platform for carrier-grade, virtualized routing.

“As the first data center of its kind in the Baltics, GDC attracts more technology-driven businesses to the region while minimizing the environmental impact of digitalization. We always look for vendor partners that also focus on sustainability, and we chose Juniper for that reason coupled with its highly reliable networking – a real win-win for us.”

– Aivar Karu, Chief Information Officer, Greenergy Data Centers

“With the ongoing proliferation of digital transformation across all private and public sectors of industry, the need for more intelligent, secure networks continues to increase. At the same time, climate imperatives and the rising cost of energy make sustainable solutions very compelling. With Juniper solutions, GDC’s data center network infrastructure is built and operated responsibly to minimize power and space consumption.”

– Michael Bushong, Group Vice President, Cloud-Ready Data Center, Juniper Networks

