Green Plains to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call on February 5, 2026

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results prior to the market opening on February 5, 2026, and then host a conference call beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Domestic and international participants can access the conference call by dialing 888.210.4215 and 646.960.0269, respectively, and referencing conference ID 5027523. Participants are advised to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Alternatively, the conference call and presentation can be accessed on the Green Plains website at https://investor.gpreinc.com.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company driving the transition to a low-carbon economy through the production of renewable fuels and sustainable, high-impact ingredients. Leveraging agricultural, biological, and fermentation expertise, the company transforms renewable crops into low-carbon energy and feedstocks. Green Plains is a leader in low-carbon intensity (CI) biofuels production and continues to explore opportunities to expand its output. With a strong commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Green Plains is delivering long-term value to stakeholders. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Will Joekel, CFA | Vice President and Treasurer | 402.952.4946 | will.joekel@gpreinc.com

Media: | 402.884.8700 | media@gpreinc.com