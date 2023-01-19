Green Plains Partners Declares Quarterly Distribution

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.455 per unit on all of its outstanding common units for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $1.82 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution is payable on February 10, 2023, to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2023.

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100% of Green Plains Partners’ distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. Accordingly, all of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

About Green Plains Partners LP

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) is a fee-based Delaware limited partnership formed by Green Plains Inc. to provide fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. For more information about Green Plains Partners, visit www.greenplainspartners.com.

Contacts

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com

