<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Green Dot Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Business Wire

Green Dot Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

di Business Wire

With Technology Conversions Underway, Digital Bank and Fintech Maintains Focus on Execution and Expense Management, Sees Solid Momentum in GO2bank

Company Provides 2023 Guidance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

“I am proud of the team and our 2022 accomplishments, which included strong bottom line growth, signing a major new BaaS channel partner, and completing our first significant platform conversion,” said George Gresham, Chief Executive Officer of Green Dot. “As we brace for some near-term challenges and continue to focus on improving operational efficiency, I am confident in our ability to navigate headwinds and remain very optimistic about our path forward and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Consolidated Results Summary

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

 

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

 

 

GAAP financial results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

$

342,432

 

 

$

330,839

 

 

4

%

 

$

1,449,566

 

 

$

1,433,197

 

 

1

%

Net income (loss)

$

5,884

 

 

$

(10,523

)

 

*

 

$

64,212

 

 

$

47,480

 

 

35

%

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

*

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.85

 

 

40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP financial results1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total operating revenues1

$

336,630

 

 

$

321,208

 

 

5

%

 

$

1,423,609

 

 

$

1,387,875

 

 

3

%

Adjusted EBITDA1

$

35,387

 

 

$

34,434

 

 

3

%

 

$

238,754

 

 

$

216,964

 

 

10

%

Adjusted EBITDA/Non-GAAP total operating revenues (adjusted EBITDA margin)

 

10.5

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

1.2

%

Non-GAAP net income1

$

17,712

 

 

$

15,237

 

 

16

%

 

$

140,024

 

 

$

123,055

 

 

14

%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share1

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

26

%

 

$

2.59

 

 

$

2.21

 

 

17

%

* % change not meaningful

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Reconciliations of total operating revenues to non-GAAP total operating revenues, net income to adjusted EBITDA, net income to non-GAAP net income, and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, are provided in the tables immediately following the unaudited consolidated financial statements. Additional information about the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures can be found under the caption “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Key Metrics

The following table shows Green Dot’s quarterly key business metrics for each of the last eight calendar quarters on a consolidated basis and by each of its reportable segments. Please refer to Green Dot’s latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a description of the key business metrics, as well as additional information regarding how Green Dot organizes its business by segment.

 

2022

 

2021

 

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

 

(In millions)

Consolidated *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross dollar volume

$

20,010

$

18,682

$

17,356

$

17,436

 

$

16,353

$

16,404

$

17,399

$

20,666

Number of active accounts

 

4.15

 

4.33

 

4.61

 

4.93

 

 

5.07

 

5.37

 

6.03

 

6.35

Purchase volume

$

6,292

$

6,443

$

6,760

$

7,192

 

$

7,065

$

7,356

$

8,870

$

10,445

Consumer Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross dollar volume

$

5,426

$

5,495

$

5,715

$

6,621

 

$

6,300

$

6,811

$

8,188

$

10,156

Number of active accounts

 

2.37

 

2.51

 

2.78

 

3.04

 

 

3.10

 

3.38

 

3.97

 

4.07

Direct deposit active accounts

 

0.63

 

0.66

 

0.67

 

0.69

 

 

0.76

 

0.83

 

0.92

 

0.97

Purchase volume

$

4,229

$

4,302

$

4,588

$

5,017

 

$

4,881

$

5,166

$

6,455

$

7,138

B2B Services

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross dollar volume

$

14,584

$

13,187

$

11,641

$

10,815

 

$

10,053

$

9,593

$

9,211

$

10,510

Number of active accounts

 

1.78

 

1.82

 

1.83

 

1.89

 

 

1.97

 

1.99

 

2.06

 

2.28

Purchase volume

$

2,063

$

2,141

$

2,172

$

2,175

 

$

2,184

$

2,190

$

2,415

$

3,307

Money Movement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of cash transfers

 

9.03

 

9.16

 

9.00

 

8.87

 

 

9.95

 

10.05

 

10.19

 

10.32

Number of tax refunds processed

 

0.20

 

0.28

 

4.48

 

9.61

 

 

0.12

 

0.43

 

4.15

 

7.44

* Represents the sum of Green Dot’s Consumer Services and B2B (as defined herein) Services segments.

Unencumbered cash at the holding company was approximately $62 million as of December 31, 2022.

“We are very pleased with our GAAP and non-GAAP results for 2022. Our outlook for 2023 reflects the de-conversion of several partners and a headwind from rising interest rates, while we continue to invest in our technology transformation and selectively invest in opportunities that will position Green Dot for growth in 2024 and beyond,” said Jess Unruh, CFO of Green Dot.

2023 Financial Guidance

Green Dot has provided its financial outlook for 2023. Green Dot’s outlook is based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time of this earnings release. In particular, its outlook reflects several considerations, including but not limited to, the expected impact of the previously-announced loss of certain partnerships and programs, negative trends within certain channels of its business, the current macroeconomic environment including rising interest rates, the expected timing of expected cost savings from its platform conversion, and its investment in strategic initiatives. Information regarding potential risks that could cause the actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements is set forth below and in Green Dot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total Non-GAAP Operating Revenues2

  • Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP total operating revenues2 to be between $1.376 billion and $1.462 billion, or approximately flat year-over-year at the mid-point.

Adjusted EBITDA2

  • Green Dot expects its full year adjusted EBITDA2 to be between $180 million and $190 million, or down 23% year-over-year at the mid-point.

Non-GAAP EPS2

  • Green Dot expects its full year non-GAAP EPS2 to be between $1.77 and $1.93, or down 29% year-over-year at the mid-point.

The components of Green Dot’s non-GAAP EPS2 guidance range are as follows:

 

Range

 

Low

 

High

 

(In millions, except per share data)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

180.0

 

 

$

190.0

 

Depreciation and amortization*

 

(57.0

)

 

 

(57.0

)

Net interest expense

 

(2.5

)

 

 

(2.5

)

Non-GAAP pre-tax income

$

120.5

 

 

$

130.5

 

Tax impact**

 

(28.3

)

 

 

(30.7

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

92.2

 

 

$

99.8

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares issued and outstanding

 

52.0

 

 

 

52.0

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$

1.77

 

 

$

1.93

 

*

Excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets

**

Assumes a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23.5% for full year.

(2)

For additional information, see reconciliations of forward-looking guidance for these non-GAAP financial measures to their respective, most directly comparable projected GAAP financial measures provided in the tables immediately following the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call

Green Dot’s management will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live from Green Dot’s investor relations website at http://ir.greendot.com/. Green Dot uses this website as a tool to disclose important information about the company to investors and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website following the call. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among other things, statements in the quotes of Green Dot’s executive officers, under the heading “2023 Financial Guidance” and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Green Dot’s business, results of operations and financial condition, Green Dot’s ability to timely and successfully complete its technology transformation and achieve the expected benefits therefrom, changes in general economic conditions in the United States and the U.S. government’s response thereto, shifts in consumer behavior towards electronic payments, the impact of the U.S. presidential administration on, among other things, the regulation of financial institutions and corporate tax rates, the timing and impact of revenue growth activities, Green Dot’s dependence on revenues derived from Walmart, the timing and impact of non-renewals or terminations of agreements with other large partners, impact of competition, Green Dot’s reliance on retail distributors for the promotion of its products and services, demand for Green Dot’s new and existing products and services, continued and improving returns from Green Dot’s investments in strategic initiatives, Green Dot’s ability to operate in a highly regulated environment, including with respect to any restrictions imposed on its business, changes to existing laws or regulations affecting Green Dot’s operating methods or economics, Green Dot’s reliance on third-party vendors, changes in credit card association or other network rules or standards, changes in card association and debit network fees or products or interchange rates, instances of fraud developments in the prepaid financial services industry that impact prepaid debit card usage generally, business interruption or systems failure, economic, political and other conditions may adversely affect trends in consumer spending and Green Dot’s involvement in litigation or investigations. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Green Dot’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which are available on Green Dot’s investor relations website at ir.greendot.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 23, 2023, and Green Dot assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Green Dot’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), Green Dot uses measures of operating results that are adjusted for, among other things, non-operating net interest income and expense; other non-interest investment income earned by its bank; income tax benefit and expense; depreciation and amortization, including amortization of acquired intangibles; certain legal settlement gains and charges; stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; changes in the fair value of contingent consideration; transaction costs from acquisitions; amortization attributable to deferred financing costs, impairment charges; extraordinary severance expenses; earnings or losses from equity method investments; changes in the fair value of loans held for sale; commissions and certain processing-related costs associated with Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) products and services where Green Dot does not control customer acquisition; realized gains on investment securities; other charges and income not reflective of ongoing operating results; and income tax effects. This earnings release includes non-GAAP total operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with, and are not alternatives or substitutes for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with Green Dot’s financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Green Dot’s non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Green Dot believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding underlying trends in its consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Green Dot’s management regularly uses these supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate Green Dot’s business and make operating decisions. For additional information regarding Green Dot’s use of non-GAAP financial measures and the items excluded by Green Dot from one or more of its historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures, investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of Green Dot’s historic and projected non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are attached to this earnings release, and which can be found by clicking on “Financial Information” in the Investor Relations section of Green Dot’s website at http://ir.greendot.com/.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and registered bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its flagship digital banking platform GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has served more than 33 million customers directly and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

(In thousands, except par value)

Current assets:

 

 

 

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$

813,945

 

 

$

1,322,319

 

Restricted cash

 

5,900

 

 

 

3,321

 

Settlement assets

 

493,395

 

 

 

320,377

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

74,437

 

 

 

80,401

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

78,155

 

 

 

81,380

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

 

 

1,354

 

Total current assets

 

1,465,832

 

 

 

1,809,152

 

Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

2,363,687

 

 

 

2,115,501

 

Loans to bank customers, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,078 and $5,555 as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

21,421

 

 

 

19,270

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

192,901

 

 

 

136,400

 

Property, equipment, and internal-use software, net

 

160,222

 

 

 

135,341

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

8,316

 

 

 

10,967

 

Deferred expenses

 

14,547

 

 

 

16,855

 

Net deferred tax assets

 

117,167

 

 

 

15,048

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

445,083

 

 

 

466,943

 

Total assets

$

4,789,176

 

 

$

4,725,477

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

113,891

 

 

$

51,353

 

Deposits

 

3,450,105

 

 

 

3,286,889

 

Obligations to customers

 

218,239

 

 

 

124,221

 

Settlement obligations

 

40,691

 

 

 

15,682

 

Amounts due to card issuing banks for overdrawn accounts

 

328

 

 

 

513

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

98,580

 

 

 

128,294

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

3,167

 

 

 

6,918

 

Deferred revenue

 

25,029

 

 

 

28,903

 

Income tax payable

 

11,641

 

 

 

291

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,961,671

 

 

 

3,643,064

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

5,777

 

 

 

3,531

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,247

 

 

 

8,209

 

Line of credit

 

35,000

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

4,007,695

 

 

 

3,654,804

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 51,674 and 54,868 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

52

 

 

 

55

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

340,575

 

 

 

401,055

 

Retained earnings

 

763,582

 

 

 

699,370

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(322,728

)

 

 

(29,807

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

781,481

 

 

 

1,070,673

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,789,176

 

 

$

4,725,477

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Card revenues and other fees

$

225,339

 

 

$

202,403

 

 

$

876,318

 

 

$

788,834

 

Cash processing revenues

 

36,632

 

 

 

40,283

 

 

 

235,445

 

 

 

245,539

 

Interchange revenues

 

69,345

 

 

 

81,808

 

 

 

295,646

 

 

 

380,037

 

Interest income, net

 

11,116

 

 

 

6,345

 

 

 

42,157

 

 

 

18,787

 

Total operating revenues

 

342,432

 

 

 

330,839

 

 

 

1,449,566

 

 

 

1,433,197

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

70,002

 

 

 

82,751

 

 

 

297,900

 

 

 

382,163

 

Compensation and benefits expenses

 

58,196

 

 

 

64,690

 

 

 

243,939

 

 

 

264,686

 

Processing expenses

 

131,719

 

 

 

101,568

 

 

 

481,460

 

 

 

389,284

 

Other general and administrative expenses

 

74,436

 

 

 

89,974

 

 

 

331,892

 

 

 

330,590

 

Total operating expenses

 

334,353

 

 

 

338,983

 

 

 

1,355,191

 

 

 

1,366,723

 

Operating income (loss)

 

8,079

 

 

 

(8,144

)

 

 

94,375

 

 

 

66,474

 

Interest expense, net

 

112

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

150

 

Other expense, net

 

(1,142

)

 

 

(4,020

)

 

 

(10,199

)

 

 

(2,624

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

6,825

 

 

 

(12,201

)

 

 

83,921

 

 

 

63,700

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

941

 

 

 

(1,678

)

 

 

19,709

 

 

 

16,220

 

Net income (loss)

$

5,884

 

 

$

(10,523

)

 

$

64,212

 

 

$

47,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.87

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:

$

0.11

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.85

 

Basic weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:

 

51,901

 

 

 

54,392

 

 

 

53,351

 

 

 

54,070

 

Diluted weighted-average common shares issued and outstanding:

 

52,299

 

 

 

54,392

 

 

 

53,871

 

 

 

55,220

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(In thousands)

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

64,212

 

 

$

47,480

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software

 

57,101

 

 

 

57,024

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

23,509

 

 

 

27,775

 

Provision for uncollectible overdrawn accounts from purchase transactions

 

13,771

 

 

 

19,822

 

Provision for loan losses

 

32,352

 

 

 

24,978

 

Stock-based compensation

 

34,812

 

 

 

51,419

 

Losses (earnings) in equity method investments

 

15,648

 

 

 

(1,579

)

Amortization of (discount) premium on available-for-sale investment securities

 

(1,434

)

 

 

2,563

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

4,264

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

(6,674

)

 

 

2,722

 

Other

 

(4,666

)

 

 

144

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(7,807

)

 

 

(32,468

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

5,417

 

 

 

(9,171

)

Deferred expenses

 

2,308

 

 

 

1,477

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

41,098

 

 

 

(5,308

)

Deferred revenue

 

(3,694

)

 

 

1,282

 

Income tax receivable/payable

 

11,716

 

 

 

(14,128

)

Other, net

 

(4,247

)

 

 

(6,999

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

277,686

 

 

 

167,033

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investment securities

 

(931,549

)

 

 

(1,395,599

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities

 

293,748

 

 

 

196,958

 

Proceeds from sales and calls of available-for-sale securities

 

3,488

 

 

 

6,823

 

Payments for acquisition of property and equipment

 

(84,326

)

 

 

(57,432

)

Net changes in loans

 

(32,057

)

 

 

(28,385

)

Investment in TailFin Labs, LLC

 

(35,000

)

 

 

(35,000

)

Purchases of other investments

 

(31,934

)

 

 

(55,000

)

Other investing activities

 

(2,558

)

 

 

(852

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(820,188

)

 

 

(1,368,487

)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Borrowings on revolving line of credit

 

100,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments on revolving line of credit

 

(65,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP purchases

 

6,177

 

 

 

8,041

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(5,947

)

 

 

(12,864

)

Net changes in deposits

 

157,140

 

 

 

555,062

 

Net changes in settlement assets and obligations to customers

 

(53,991

)

 

 

488,654

 

Contingent consideration payments

 

(1,647

)

 

 

(4,000

)

Repurchase of Class A common stock

 

(95,525

)

 

 

 

Other financing activities

 

(4,500

)

 

 

(4,500

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

36,707

 

 

 

1,030,393

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(505,795

)

 

 

(171,061

)

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

1,325,640

 

 

 

1,496,701

 

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

819,845

 

 

$

1,325,640

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

627

 

 

$

1,434

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

12,966

 

 

$

27,200

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period:

 

 

 

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents

$

813,945

 

 

$

1,322,319

 

Restricted cash

 

5,900

 

 

 

3,321

 

Total unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

819,845

 

 

$

1,325,640

 

GREEN DOT CORPORATION

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

   

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Segment Revenue

(In thousands)

Consumer Services

$

141,319

 

 

$

160,836

 

 

$

586,798

 

 

$

694,725

 

B2B Services

 

158,830

 

 

 

121,849

 

 

 

594,468

 

 

 

458,584

 

Money Movement Services

 

33,062

 

 

 

37,753

 

 

 

222,192

 

 

 

239,735

 

Corporate and Other

 

3,419

 

 

 

770

 

 

 

20,151

 

 

 

(5,169

)

Total segment revenues

 

336,630

 

 

 

321,208

 

 

 

1,423,609

 

 

 

1,387,875

 

BaaS commissions and processing expenses (8)

 

6,576

 

 

 

9,631

 

 

 

28,831

 

 

 

45,322

 

Other income (9)

 

(774

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,874

)

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

$

342,432

 

 

$

330,839

 

 

$

1,449,566

 

 

$

1,433,197

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Segment Profit

(In thousands)

Consumer Services

$

53,543

 

 

$

54,203

 

 

$

222,148

 

 

$

223,604

 

B2B Services

 

18,937

 

 

 

18,948

 

 

 

86,372

 

 

 

73,156

 

Money Movement Services

 

11,550

 

 

 

10,241

 

 

 

117,830

 

 

 

115,965

 

Corporate and Other

 

(48,643

)

 

 

(48,958

)

 

 

(187,596

)

 

 

(195,761

)

Total segment profit *

 

35,387

 

 

 

34,434

 

 

 

238,754

 

 

 

216,964

 

Reconciliation to income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and internal-use software

 

14,220

 

 

 

14,578

 

 

 

57,101

 

 

 

57,024

 

Stock based compensation and related employer taxes

 

3,604

 

 

 

14,422

 

 

 

35,414

 

 

 

51,627

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

5,664

 

 

 

6,944

 

 

 

23,509

 

 

 

27,775

 

Impairment charges

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,264

 

 

 

 

Legal settlements

 

(338

)

 

 

(1,202

)

 

 

16,021

 

 

 

1,108

 

Other expense

 

4,028

 

 

 

7,836

 

 

 

8,070

 

 

 

12,956

 

Operating income (loss)

 

8,079

 

 

 

(8,144

)

 

 

94,375

 

 

 

66,474

 

Interest expense, net

 

112

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

150

 

Other expense, net

 

(1,142

)

 

 

(4,020

)

 

 

(10,199

)

 

 

(2,624

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

6,825

 

 

$

(12,201

)

 

$

83,921

 

 

$

63,700

 

Contacts

Investor Relations: IR@greendot.com
Media Relations: PR@greendotcorp.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Upland Software Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Beats Q4 Revenue Guidance and Announces Comprehensive Growth Plan AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in...
Continua a leggere

Universal Display Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.35 per Share

Business Wire Business Wire -
EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #OLED--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials,...
Continua a leggere

Desktop Metal to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Upland Software Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire