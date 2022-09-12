Green Dot Corporation Appoints Amy Pugh as General Counsel

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BaaS–Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), a digital bank and fintech powering consumers and businesses with seamless banking and payment tools, announced the appointment of Amy Pugh as General Counsel, effective today. Amy joins Green Dot from Cross River Bank, where she served as Associate General Counsel supporting the fintech banking and digital assets teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy and her deep experience and insights to the team,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot. “Amy is a proven and trusted leader with an exceptional track record in our industry, and she’ll play a critical role in facilitating and fueling our strategic initiatives while helping us mitigate risk and ensure compliance across the board.”

Prior to her role at Cross River Bank, Amy served as Senior Vice President, Legal and Chief Compliance Officer at Ubiquity Global Services from 2015 to 2019. Prior to that (from 2014 to 2015) she was Legal Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Unirush. She was Vice President and Counsel at Fifth Third Bank from 2007 to 2014.

“Green Dot presents compelling opportunity and potential given its strong history, diverse and differentiated set of assets, and renewed growth strategy,” said Amy. “I’m excited to join the team and to assist the company’s ongoing strategic transformation to a modern bank and fintech.”

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company committed to giving all people the power to bank seamlessly, affordably, and with confidence. Green Dot’s technology platform enables it to build products and features that address the most pressing financial challenges of consumers and businesses, transforming the way they manage and move money and making financial empowerment more accessible for all.

Green Dot offers a broad set of financial services to consumers and businesses including debit, checking, credit, prepaid, and payroll cards, as well as robust money processing services, tax refunds, cash deposits and disbursements. Its digital bank GO2bank offers consumers simple and accessible mobile banking designed to help improve financial health over time. The company’s banking platform services (or “BaaS”) business enables a growing list of the world’s largest and most trusted consumer and technology brands to deploy customized, seamless, value-driven money management solutions for their customers.

Founded in 1999, Green Dot has powered more than 33 million accounts directly, and many millions more through its partners. The Green Dot Network of more than 90,000 retail distribution locations nationwide, more than all remaining bank branches in the U.S. combined, enables it to operate primarily as a “branchless bank.” Green Dot Bank is a subsidiary of Green Dot Corporation and member of the FDIC1. For more information about Green Dot’s products and services, please visit www.greendot.com.

1 Green Dot Bank also operates under the following registered trade names: GO2bank, GoBank and Bonneville Bank. All of these registered trade names are used by, and refer to, a single FDIC-insured bank, Green Dot Bank. Deposits under any of these trade names are deposits with Green Dot Bank and are aggregated for deposit insurance coverage up to the allowable limits.

