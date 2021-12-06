Great Place to Work® Names Thumbtack One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place to Work® has honored Thumbtack, the modern home management platform, as one of this year’s Best Workplaces for Parents™. This is Thumbtack’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 77th place, out of over 1,500 applicants. Earning a spot means that Thumbtack is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces for Parents award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 92% of Thumbtack’s employees said Thumbtack is a great place to work. This number is 33% higher than the average U.S. company (59%).

“Our goal is to make sure parents and caregivers on our team always feel supported. Each and every one of our employees plays a critical role in cultivating a culture that is supportive and inclusive for all — and a workplace where nobody shakes their heads when your kids (or pets) join in on meetings,” says Jelena Djordjevic, VP of People at Thumbtack. “From equalizing paid parental leave to fertility benefits and our Parents Employee Resource Group, we’re committed to making sure Thumbtack provides the resources and community to set our employees up for success.”

The Best Workplaces in Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents™,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work- and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn’t have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children.”

Thumbtack has previously ranked Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ 2020, and Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ 2019 lists.

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack is a technology leader building the modern home management platform. Through the Thumbtack app, homeowners can effortlessly manage their homes — confidently knowing what to do, when to do it, and who to hire. Bringing the $500 billion home services industry online, Thumbtack empowers millions of homeowners to fix, maintain, and improve their most valuable asset. The company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management, Javelin Venture Partners, Baillie Gifford, and CapitalG, among others.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Parents ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 50 responses from parents. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

