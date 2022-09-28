Great Place to Work® names Paramount Software Solutions #25 on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list in 2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestworkplaces–Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Paramount Software Solutions as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. This is Paramount’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 25th place. Earning a spot means that Paramount is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. In the Great Place to Work survey, 99% of Paramount’s employees said Paramount is a great place to work. This number is 42% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Paramount is honored to find a place on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list for 2022. With over 50% women representation in our workforce and our leadership, this recognition is symbolic of our commitment towards an equitable society rather than just an equitable workplace. Our benefits are uniquely created for individual needs. Our policies are flexible and tailored to build lives and not just careers.

Paramount positions to be a force for positive change and we believe women need to move at the same pace as men and be represented at all levels to see true progress. The intent is not to just bring Diversity but we believe women leaders bring a progressive and innovative perspective that drives equitable and effective solutions. I personally have seen the enhancement of teamwork and leadership values reaching new heights with women leaders at Paramount.” – Pramod Sajja, President and CEO, Paramount Software Solutions.

The Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees this year.

Paramount was also certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute for 2022, for the second year running. In a testament to the outstanding work culture at Paramount,

• 100% of team members say management is approachable

• 100% say management’s actions match their words

99% of the team wants to work here for a long time, and 96% are willing to deliver extra effort. This, in turn, enables Paramount’s industry-leading client satisfaction, with 97% positive customer feedback.

About Paramount

Paramount Software Solutions is a technology and staffing services company in Atlanta, and a provider of emerging technology offerings. A member of the Hyperledger project, Paramount Software Solutions has curated specific use cases and translated concepts into PoCs and production deployments.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

