Grant Stinchfield Joins the Salem Podcast Network

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network (“SPN”) will launch a new podcast called “Stinchfield,” beginning on October 10.





The podcast will be hosted by longtime talk show host Grant Stinchfield, who currently co-hosts “The Morning Answer” on Salem’s Los Angeles station KRLA-AM 870 along with his co-host Jennifer Horn. Stinchfield will continue in his role on KRLA.

“Grant does a great morning show with Jen in Los Angeles, and we’re excited that he’s moving up on the Salem platform,” said Phil Boyce, Salem Media’s Senior Vice President for Spoken Word. “Now, listeners all over the country get to hear his take on the day’s news and events. We’re delighted to give him this opportunity.”

“America is in crisis and the corporate media establishment continues to silence strong conservative voices,” said Stinchfield. “This podcast is about pushing back and refusing to be silenced. We will expose the stories the mainstream media refuses to cover. I am so proud to be a part of Salem Media, an organization that refuses to sit idly by and watch our nation fall deeper and deeper into debt and despair. Its commitment to free speech is why I am proud to call Salem Media a partner.”

Stinchfield spent nearly four years with the National Rifle Association as the host of “Stinchfield” on NRA TV. He also hosted “The Stinchfield Report” on KLIF-AM in Dallas for over six years. Stinchfield has reported for KXAS-TV in Dallas and for WVIT-TV in West Hartford, CT. During his time as an investigative reporter, he won four Emmy Awards for his work. He earned a Masters in Journalism from Quinnipiac University.

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January of 2021. SPN was ranked the #11 podcast network in America in August by Triton Digital based on average weekly downloads. SPN averages nearly 14 million downloads per month.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Evan D. Masyr



Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



(805) 384-4512



evan@salemmedia.com